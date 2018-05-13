What you missed in Blue Jays land: Maile sitting among league's best

Luke Maile has given the Blue Jays more than they could ever have expected in 2018. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Every Sunday in this space I’ll be doing my best to bring you little tidbits about the week in the world of the Toronto Blue Jays that you might not have seen.

It’s safe to say it’s been a very eventful week for the Blue Jays. It’s also safe to say eventful doesn’t necessarily mean good.

The club comes into Sunday on the back of a 2-3 week, got no-hit Tuesday, and lost Marcus Stroman to the disabled list on Friday. So, it’s safe to say things could have been better.

Here are a couple of things you might have missed from this week’s rollercoaster:

Luke Maile climbs the charts

Nobody missed what Maile did on Friday when he almost singlehandedly lifted the Blue Jays to a win with two massive home runs. His total production is reaching the point it needs to be acknowledged, though.

As Maile gains more and more playing time and continues to sizzle he’s finding himself among the best catchers in the league in a number of categories. Here’s where he ranks among MLB catchers with at least 50 trips to the plate:

Batting Average: 1st (.317)

On-Base Percentage: 3rd (.394)

Slugging Percentage: 7th (.508)

wRC+ : 3rd (145)

WAR: 6th (0.8)

For bonus points, Maile is even tied for the league lead among catchers by FanGraphs’ Base Running metric and hit his first career triple on Wednesday – making him one of only seven backstops with a three-bagger this season.

None of this touches on Maile’s biggest strength, which is his work behind the plate. Between his sterling defence and surprising offence, he’s brought enormous value in a part-time role. Some things about his production (like a .462 BABIP) may not be sustainable, but the Blue Jays have to be thrilled with what they’ve gotten so far.

Marco Estrada goes all in on the change

Marco Estrada is figuring things out amidst a rough start to the year. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Estrada’s changeup is his bread and butter, so when he decides to lean on it heavily that’s not exactly a revelation. On Saturday, however, he took it to the next level throwing the pitch 51.5 percent of the time – the highest number he’s reached in any of his 169 MLB starts.

Since Estrada is known for never shaking off his catcher, the originator of this approach is Maile, who was behind the dish that day. Maile has been known to go changeup-heavy with the veteran, last season calling a game where Estrada threw more changes than fastballs for the first time.

On Saturday the results were mixed with Estrada giving up four runs over six innings, but with five strikeouts and just one walk – the kind of ratio that’s been elusive for him this year. Game calling isn’t as simple as having your pitcher use his best pitch as often as humanly possible, but it’s an interesting starting point and we’ll have to see if Maile has Estrada using a similar approach the next time the two link up.

Russell Martin looks good at third base

Russell Martin isn’t a one-trick pony. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Even at the age of 35, Martin is a better athlete than most catchers. He grew up playing around the infield a lot and only transitioned to catching full-time as a pro. In his younger years, he was also a fairly accomplished base stealer with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Wednesday and Saturday the veteran showed his versatility, playing third base to allow Josh Donaldson to DH and the results were impressive. The biggest highlight-reel play was Martin taking a hit away from Jean Segura on Wednesday.

Via MLB.tv

Here’s another angle of the pretty barehand for good measure:

Via MLB.tv

Martin has now played 195.1 innings at the hot corner in his big-league career with DRS pegging him at +3 runs with UZR rating him a more conservative +0.5. Not bad at all.

Tough week for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Lourdes Gurriel looks lost at the plate. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Moving over to shortstop after Aledmys Diaz’s injury has been a good look in the field for Gurriel as he’s held his own at the toughest position on the diamond. At the plate, though, the rookie is really struggling.

This week the 24-year-old went 1-for-13 with an infield single, five strikeouts and zero walks. His approach was especially ugly as he swung for 61.9 percent of pitches outside the strike zone and looked lost at the dish.

It’s unfair to expect any team’s third shortstop to be able to really swing it, but the .206/.229/.309 Gurriel currently sports is particularly ugly. The fact he’s striking out 8.5 times for every walk he draws shows that he might be a little overwhelmed at this level.

That doesn’t mean the talented Cuban won’t develop into a useful big leaguer, but it does seem to indicate he could use some time at Triple-A, a level he has yet to conquer. This week shone a spotlight on that, and the Blue Jays could be using the newly-acquired Urshela a fair amount at short if he can give them a little more with the bat.

Gibby’s wisdom

On whether he’s happier managing a team with more youth and athleticism:

Youth is good – when they’re good. They’re not always good though.

John Gibbons is not a man of absolutes.

Clubhouse track of the week

Da Rockwilder – Method Man and Redman (1999)

It’s very rare to hear a track of this quality in a Blue Jays’ clubhouse that tends to favour more recent rap. ‘Da Rockwilder’ is short and sweet and will get you amped up to play baseball – or any sport, or competition of any kind.

