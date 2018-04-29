What you missed in Blue Jays land: From Gurriel's motor to Estrada's spin-o-rama

Toronto Blue Jays Infield Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has his hair game on point. (Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Every Sunday in this space I’ll be doing my best to bring you little tidbits about the week (or in this case week and a half) in the world of the Toronto Blue Jays that you might not have seen.

Heading into Sunday’s action, it would be hard to call the Toronto Blue Jays’ week anything but a failure. Winning just one against the Boston Red Sox is forgivable, especially when you’re in every game, but getting beaten twice by the hapless and short-handed Texas Rangers isn’t.

Marcus Stroman continues to experience largely-mysterious struggles. Jaime Garcia hasn’t found his footing yet. A bullpen full of one-inning types is overtaxed. The lineup needs the bats of Kendrys Morales, Russell Martin, Devon Travis, and Aledmys Diaz to wake up.

Overall, it wasn’t been the most encouraging week, and it was largely overshadowed by the Maple Leafs and Raptors locally. Here are a couple of the little things that might have passed you by:

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. puts on a ‘running it out’ clinic

Sometimes it seems like running out routine groundballs is a foolish thing to do. You’re almost always going to be out despite your efforts and it’s possible to injure yourself in a futile pursuit. Once in a while, though, putting your head down and turning on the jets pays off.

Gurriel put on a perfect demonstration of that on Wednesday, running so hard on a grounder to third that his helmet separated itself from his head in a very Bryce Harper way.

Via MLB.tv

The reason the Cuban utility man was able to reach first in time is that Raphael Devers bobbled the ball just enough to give him a chance.

Via MLB.tv

To be fair, it looks like Gurriel might’ve turned on the jets when he saw the bobble here, but it’s hard to tell. Even if he did, it was probably the hardest running the Blue Jays have seen this year. Hustle can come with a cost, but it also pays off beautifully from time to time.

Kevin Pillar’s two-run slide

Kevin Pillar consistently seems to make all the hustle plays. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Hard slides at second base have certainly declined in recent years as more rules have been put into place to police them. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a spot in the game for a disruptive slide into second that breaks up a double play.

Pillar showed this on Tuesday with a break-up slide that extended a three-run inning.

Via MLB.tv

There’s nothing remotely illegal or dirty about this slide, but it is disruptive enough to save an out for the Blue Jays — who’d go on to score a pair of two-out runs that wouldn’t have been possible without this play. In a tight game against the Boston Red Sox, this little moment made all the difference.

Yangervis Solarte continues to be snakebitten

Yangervis Solarte has not been able to catch a break this year. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Because Solarte has been surprisingly effective at the plate in the early going, it would be tempting to chalk his big numbers up to good fortune — but the utility man has come by his production honestly. Solarte has walked a 13.6 percent clip and his power surge has come on the back of tape-measure shots, not wall-scrapers, as his average home run has clocked in at 427 feet.

In fact, it appears the 30-year-old has had some bad fortune when it comes to balls falling in for hits. He’s never been a high BABIP guy, but the .197 he’s running right now is unsustainably low and Saturday presented the perfect example of some of the tough luck he’s experienced. Solarte hit a grounder to third that looked like it was making it through, until it careened off Renato Nunez right to Jurickson Profar for an out.

Via MLB.tv

Bounces don’t get much tougher than that.

Marco Estrada’s very pretty pickoff

Marco Estrada showed off a move the Blue Jays hadn’t seen yet on Thursday. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Estrada isn’t exactly well known for his ability to control the running game. Would-be base stealers are successful against him 75 percent of the time, which is just a league-average rate. That said, the right-hander made an impressive play on Thursday night to erase Andrew Benintendi from second base.

Via MLB.tv

This is a risky play considering an offline overthrow could cash in a run and at least puts two guys in scoring position in a tight game. Estrada makes a perfect throw to Devon Travis right at the base, though. That lets him walk to the dugout without throwing another pitch.

Part of what makes this play extraordinary is that it’s something Estrada doesn’t generally do. This was just his fifth successful pickoff in 1111 major-league innings and his first as a Blue Jay.

