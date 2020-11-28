Missed Black Friday? These Early Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals Are Still in Stock

Amazon

When Black Friday rolls around each year, it can feel overwhelming to sort through so many different sales at once. From holiday gifts to your own wish list, there’s a lot of shopping to do in one short 24-hour period. Luckily, many sales are still going on as we transition into Cyber Monday. And we found the best early Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals to shop for all the gamers in your life.

Amazon slashed prices on tons of best-selling Nintendo Switch games, including Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3, which are both going for 33 percent off. You can also score Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Maker 2 for up to $20 off. And if you want to buy the Nintendo Switch gaming system itself, the Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB SanDisk MicroSD Card is currently $16 off on Amazon.

As for the PlayStation enthusiasts, you can purchase a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for just $44.99, which is 25 percent off the original price. There are also plenty of PlayStation games on sale, including Marvel’s Avengers for over half-off and Ghost of Tsushima for $40. You can even score Paw Patrol On A Roll for just $20 for the younger kids in your circle.

And finally, the Microsoft Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One is $20 off at Best Buy right now. At Amazon, you can shop Xbox games on sale, like the LEGO Harry Potter: Collection for $15 and the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition for 20 percent off.

Before Cyber Monday officially kicks off, check out these 36 Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox deals for all the gamers on your holiday list (or yourself).

