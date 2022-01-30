Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dies at 30: 'Her Impact Will Live On,' Says Family

Abigail Adams
·2 min read
Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of &quot;Like A Boss&quot; at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City.
Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like A Boss" at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died, her family confirms to PEOPLE. She was 30.

Authorities say Kryst died Sunday after jumping from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City around 7:15 a.m. local time, The New York Post reports.

Kryst reportedly lived on the ninth floor of the Orion building and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace, according to the outlet.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said Sunday in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

RELATED: N.Y. College Student Dies After Spending Night Outside in Subzero Temperatures: Police

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," they added.

Kryst's family is asking for privacy in wake of the late beauty queen's death.

Miss USA
Miss USA

Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock Cheslie Kryst is crowned Miss USA 2019

Extra also expressed its sorrow over Kryst's death and offered its "deepest condolences to all her family and friends" in another statement obtained by PEOPLE on Sunday.

"Our hearts are broken," the statement read. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff."

Kryst, an attorney, was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in May 2019. She and three other women — Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) — became the first group of Black women to hold the titles in a single year.

RELATED: Jogger Discovers a Decomposing Body Inside a Tent in Central Park Behind The Met: Police

Kryst, Garris, and Tunzi spoke about their historic accomplishment in a December 2019 interview with Good Morning America, where Kryst opened up about "breaking barriers" while still feeling some disappointment over some people's view of their success.

"People will comment on our social media and be like, 'Why are we talking about your race? You guys are just four, amazing women,'" she said at the time. "And I'm like, 'Yes, we are four amazing women, but there was a time when we literally could not win!' "

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

