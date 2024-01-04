Cheslie Kryst Wrote a Book Before She Died in 2022. Thanks to Her Mom, It's Getting Published

'By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness' hits shelves on April 23

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Cheslie Kryst

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is set to become a published author more than two years after her death.

Kryst, who died by suicide on Jan. 30, 2022 at age 30, had a lifelong dream of becoming a published author, according to Extra, where she worked as a correspondent.

Thanks to her mom, April Simpkins, Kryst’s book — By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness — will soon be hitting the shelves.

Simpkins told Extra that getting the book published was among Kryst’s "final wishes."

Now, Kryst’s wish is coming true. Her book, published by Forefront Books, will be released on April 23.

“This means everything to me,” Simpkins told Extra. “Fulfilling her final wishes feels like I still get to be in mommy mode with her. And it has been a work of love.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Cheslie Kryst

Kryst was crowned Miss USA in May 2019, joining Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America) Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA) and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) as the first group of Black women to hold their respective titles in a single year.

Additionally, Kryst was licensed to practice law in both North Carolina and South Carolina. She became a correspondent for Extra in October 2019, earning two Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

In a video shared with Extra, which was recorded shortly before her death, Kryst announced that she had written a book. “It’s so wild, like, I wrote a book!” she exclaimed in the clip. “I have words on the page. There are words on this page! My words that I wrote.”



By the Time You Read This was written in two parts, according to Forefront Books. The first part was written by Kryst, who shared her story of battling for success, and the second half is by Simpkins, who continued the book from her perspective, beginning with the day of Kryst’s death.



“Whether you are someone who struggles to maintain your mental health, or you love someone who does, this book will share insight into a reality that impacts thousands of families every year — as well as provide hope for those who are left behind,” read a description of the book, per the publisher.



Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Cheslie Kryst

“For most people who saw her on TV or saw her at events, [Kryst] was smiling and she was bubbly and she was happy, and that was her true self,” Simpkins told Extra.



“But there was still a lot of pain that she felt,” she continued, “and I do feel like the book stands right between that place of what people saw in her smile and her private battle with depression.”

The net proceeds from By the Time You Read This will go to the Cheslie C. Kryst Foundation, per the publisher. The book is currently available to preorder.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

