Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies at 30

Cheslie Kryst. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA competition and a correspondent on Extra, has died. She was 30.

The New York Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Kryst died by suicide, and her body was discovered Sunday morning outside her Manhattan condominium building.

In a statement, Kryst's family said her "great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

Kryst, who represented North Carolina at Miss USA, earned her MBA and law degree from Forest Lake University. She also sat on the National Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and was an ambassador and model for Express.

