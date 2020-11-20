Former Miss Universe welcomes twins following 14 miscarriages

Former Miss Universe Rosanna Davison has welcomed identical twin boys after suffering 14 miscarriages.

The Irish beauty took to Instagram to reveal the happy news, posing with her husband Wesley Quirke and their newborn babies.

Rosanna Davison welcomed identical twin boys this week after suffering 14 miscarriages. Photo: Instagram/Rosanna Davison

"Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love," she wrote.

"Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true. We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support."

Rosanna has been open about her fertility struggles with she and Wesley welcoming their daughter Sophie last November via a surrogate.

Rosanna announced her pregnancy in July calling it a "dream come true" while also sharing insight into the tough journey to motherhood.

Rosanna shared in July that she was pregnant and opened up about the journey to sustain a pregnancy. Photo: Instagram/Rosanna Davison

"We have some news," she wrote. "[Wesley] and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November. We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.

"As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate. I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us," she continued.

Rosanna said that her doctor hadn't found a medical explanation for why she was able to sustain a pregnancy this time around and that it will likely remain "one of life's mysteries".

She added, however, that she and Wesley found out she was pregnant after the first month of lockdown, when she was much more "physically relaxed" that she has been in years, while enjoying the "slow pace of family life at home".

Rosanna said the doctor didn't know why she'd been able to carry this pregnancy to full term. Photo: Instagram/Rosanna Davison

"So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!

"Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways . As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope," she finished.

In a follow-up post Rosanna shared that when she and her husband found out about the pregnancy they kept it a secret for a long time due to their past fertility challenges, which taught them "not to get excited about a positive pregnancy test".

"Losses at any stage of pregnancy are traumatic and can make it more difficult to really believe that your family dreams might come true," she wrote. "Over the past couple of years, I had done a lot of work on myself to make peace with the idea that I was the girl who would never be able to carry her own child or that I may never even have a family of my own, so the last few months have been a process of reversing what I thought I knew and had accepted about myself. I actually think we’re still in shock."

"All the love sent our way means the world to us and our growing family, so thank you all so much."