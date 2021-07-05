Miss his presence greatly: PM Modi pays tribute to 'friend' Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary

ANI
·2 min read
PM Modi and late LJP leade Ram Vilas Paswan
New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Paying tributes to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder, late Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he missed his friend's presence "greatly", adding that his contribution to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered.

"Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India's most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Born on July 5, 1946, Ram Vilas Paswan, a heavy-weight leader in Bihar politics, breathed his last at age of 74 on October 8, 2020.

He served as Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

Meanwhile, the battle for Paswan's legacy is being played out with a tussle between his son Chirag and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was elected as LJP's leader in Lok Sabha by five of the party's six lawmakers.

On June 13, Paras was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

While the wing led by Chirag has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

On the occasion of Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary, Chirag will take out a 'Ashirwad Yatra' to seek the blessings of the people of Bihar in wake of the recently-surfaced rift between him and his uncle.

Recently, Chirag had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on his father. (ANI)

