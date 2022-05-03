Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant set to return this summer

Interested in becoming the next Miss O’Fallon? This is the 100th anniversary and it will be an exciting year.

As Miss O’Fallon, the individual is a representative of the city attending ribbon cutting ceremonies, speaking at city council meetings, attending Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day events, speaking at O’Fallon grade schools and attending various other events in neighboring communities.

Scholarships are awarded to the winner as well as 1st and 2nd runner ups. This year’s pageant take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the O’Fallon Township High School Milburn Auditorium.

Contestants must live within the OTHS School District 203, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5 and be 17 by Dec. 31, 2022 and not over the age of 21.

The Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Pageant is sponsored by the city of O’Fallon, under the Parks and Recreation Department.

If people want to make a donation to the Miss O’Fallon Scholarship Fund, the account is held at the Bank of O’Fallon, 901 S. Lincoln.

For further information, please contact Kristy Schulte by email at MissOFallon@gmail.com.