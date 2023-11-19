Miss Nicaragua, Miss Australia and Miss Thailand Sparkle in Embellished Gowns as Top Three Miss Universe 2023 Finalists

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson were named the top three Miss Universe 2023 finalists on Saturday in San Salvador, El Salvador. All three women wore custom gowns with embellishments, such as sequins, pearls and rhinestones.

Miss Thailand adopted the sheer trend in a crystal-embellished gown with star-shaped patterns and beading from Myriad Monde.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild walks onstage during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on Nov. 18 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Australia wore a cream corset dress with a crystal-embellished star detail designed by Alin Le’ Kal.

Miss Australia Moraya Wilson walks onstages during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on Nov. 18 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios walks onstage during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on Nov. 18 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Nicaragua, who was crowned the winner, wore a crystal and pearl-embellished gown with cutout shoulder details and nude crystal-embellished gloves. The dress paid tribute to Nicaragua’s flag.

(L-R) Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Australia Moraya Wilson and Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild pose during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Palacios received a crown designed by Mouawad, which has been the official jeweler for the Miss Universe organization since 2019. Porsild of Thailand was named first runner-up.

The contestants modeled swimwear designed by Rubin Singer, as the Miss Universe organization released its first collaborative merchandise line on Nov. 15 for preorder on missunivere.com.

This summer, the Miss Universe pageant launched a skincare brand designed for women of diverse backgrounds with botanicals from all seven continents.

2023 marked some major changes for the event, as the Miss Universe organization eliminated its age limit of 28 years old for contestants. This was also a groundbreaking year as the pageant welcomed two transgender women, a plus-size model and mothers.

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant featured contestants from 86 countries competing to succeed R’Bonney Gabriel for the crown. Singer John Legend performed at the ceremony. Maria Menounos, Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins served as the night’s hosts. Clarisse Designs provided dresses worn by all delegates for the opening numbers, and Jojo Bragis was the footwear sponsor.

