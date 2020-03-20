Miss Hitler contestant and her boyfriend convicted on terror charges

A young Yorkshire woman and her boyfriend, who worshipped Adolf Hitler and wanted to start a race war, have been convicted on terrorism charges.

Alice Cutter, 23, from Sowerby Bridge, even entered a Miss Hitler alternative beauty competition and shared an obsession for guns and knives with her partner Mark Jones.

The pair were found guilty of being members of the banned far-right group National Action after a retrial at Birmingham Crown Court.

They were convicted alongside another two young men Garry Jack, 24, from Castle Bromwich, Birmingham and Connor Scothern, 19, from Nottingham.

A fifth defendant, Daniel Ward, pleaded guilty to being a member of National Action before the trial got under way.

Sky News was given rare and exclusive access to the counter terrorism investigation, as detectives arrested 29-year-old Ward at his family home in Birmingham in September 2018.

When told he was being arrested under the terrorism act, he said to officers: "That's nuts."

But authorities have described him as a dangerous individual who supported violent action.

On 19 October 2016, Ward sent an email to National Action's contact address. He said he was white English from Birmingham and considered himself "fanatical" in his beliefs.

He went on to say: "We are at war and it's time for me to fight for my children's future and the future of our people. I am 100% committed and genuine. All I have to offer is my thirst for gratuitous violence! If I can be of any help to you guys, I'm in."

Throughout the investigation, he failed to cooperate with detectives and refused repeatedly to answer their questions, before finally pleading guilty at a pre-trial hearing last year.

The Birmingham trial is the last of three connected trials brought against members of National Action, who continued their involvement with the far-right group after it was outlawed by the then Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December 2016.

The jury at Birmingham Court was told how Alice Cutter met Mark Jones in 2016 through her involvement with the group.

The couple began a relationship and moved in together in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, in 2017.

Cutter was said to be a "significant force" within National Action circles and her views on ethnic cleansing, particularly of Jews, were said to have made her an ideal National Action "banner carrier", according to the prosecution.

She was described as a "central spoke" in the National Action wheel.

In a private, one-to-one chat with one of the group's leaders, Cutter described a game of football in which the ball was a Jew's decapitated head so that, in her words, he "got a good kicking every time".

As it became clear that National Action would be banned in December 2016, Cutter panicked and messaged Jones: "I suggest you get your arse home asap and make sure everything is wiped. No way to truly clean up my iPad. Or phone even."

However, she was said to be a continuing "lynchpin" of the organisation after it was banned and even collected the prison addresses of National Action members who were on remand or serving prisoners during 2018, so that others could stay in touch with them.

In one message to her boyfriend, she wrote: "I want to smack my race into reality, we are so pure and cute, why can we not gas the f***ing invaders, I am unsure."

Cutter had a neo-Nazi image on her phone known as the "Black Sun" - which originated as a mosaic in a castle acquired by SS commander Heinrich Himmler - and the words "Don't worry it's coming" and "The storm is coming".

The group re-formed as the Triple K Mafia - a reference to the Ku Klux Klan - and referred themselves as the "neo-Nazi Underground" and even "Adolf's top bois".

Mark Jones, who was nicknamed "Mr Angry", had been involved with extremist politics since he was a teenager as a member of the youth wing of the British National Party alongside Jack Renshaw, who went on to plot to kill his local MP with a machete.

The trial heard that in May 2016, Jones sent an image to Ben Raymond, one of the founders of National Action.

It showed, according to the prosecution, the two of them, their faces deliberately blurred, in the execution room of Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany. Both men were giving a Nazi salute.

Cutter told the trial she was persuaded to enter a Miss Hitler alternative beauty competition to help boost the profile of National Action.

For the competition, Cutter posed with her face masked and adopted the name Buchenwald Princess, a reference to the Nazi concentration camp.

She submitted a number of pictures and a description of herself as a "vegan and an animal lover".

Despite the group's often strange, almost comical antics at times, authorities say all were extremist in their beliefs and very dangerous individuals.

Detective Chief Inspector Sean Edwards said: "What I can say is their ambition was to prepare for a race war. We have seen in New Zealand the effects of this ideology in terms of the attack at the mosque, 50 people dead.

"We saw the murder of Jo Cox MP, again inspired by right-wing terrorism and the Finsbury Park attack where a gentleman was killed outside a mosque in 2017.

"So this ideology and this ambition for a race war has manifested itself already and people have lost their lives because of it."

All of those convicted for membership of National Action have been young.

Prosecutors said the group had deliberately targeted those it could more easily coerce into violent extremism.

Authorities warn the threat from far-right terrorism is continuing to grow and although Islamist extremism remains the predominant threat, far-right groups now pose a very significant problem.