Miss filling out a March Madness bracket? Here's what the field of 68 could have looked like

There won't be any March Madness this year — at least not of the college basketball variety —​ after the NCAA decided to cancel its men's and women's tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means no office bracket pools or arguing about Selection Sunday snubs.

But it doesn't mean we can't still speculate as to what the field of 68 might have looked like.

Here's a list of projected fields of 68 based on specific metrics. It's important to note, regular season champions were given automatic bids for conferences that didn't get to play out their conference tournament.​ First Four teams (the four lowest-seeded at-large teams and the four lowest-seeded automatic bids) are in bold.

​KenPom Field of 68

1 — Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton

2 — ​ Duke, San Diego State, Michigan State, Ohio State

3 — ​Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland, Creighton

4 — BYU, Houston, Florida State, Michigan

5 —​ Oregon, Villanova, Arizona, Seton Hall

6 —​ Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue

7 — Butler, Penn. State, Minnesotta, Rutgers

8 — Kentucky, Illinois, Marquette, Florida

9 — Auburn, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma

10 — LSU, St. Mary's, Wichita State, Providence

11 — Utah State, Virginia, Stanford, Cincinnati, Xavier, Richmond

12 — East Tennessee State, Yale, Vermont, North Texas

13 — Liberty, Akron, New Mexico State, Stephen F. Austin

14 — UC Irvine, Bradley, Hofstra, Belmont

15 — North Dakota State, Eastern Washingon, Little Rock, Wintrhop

​16 — Northern Kentucky, Siena, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View A&M, NC Central ​

​First Four Out: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Northern Iowa, NC State

NET Field of 68

1 — Gonzaga, Kansas, Dayton, San Diego State

2 — ​ Baylor, Duke, Michigan State, Louisville

3 — ​BYU, Florida State, Creighton, Oregon

4 — Villanova, Arizona, Seton Hall, Ohio State

5 —​ West Virginia, Maryland, Butler, Houston

6 —​ Kentucky, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Michigan

7 — Colorado, Marquette, Auburn, LSU

8 — Florida, Rutgers, Saint Mary's, Purdue

9 — Stanford, Iowa, Penn. State, East Tennessee State

10 — Providence, Richmond, Illinois, Utah State

11 — Wichita State, Minnesotta, Arkansas, Virginia, USC, Oklahoma

12 — Cincinnati, Liberty, Yale, Akron

13 — Stephen F. Austin, Vermont, North Texas, Belmont

14 — Bradley, New Mexico State, UC Irvine, Hofstra

15 — North Dakota State, Eastern Washington, Little Rock, Winthrop

​16 — Northern Kentucky, Siena, Boston, Prairie View A&M, Robert Morris, NC Central

​First Four Out: Xavier, Northern Iowa, St. Louis, Mississippi State

SOR Field of 68

1 — Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Maryland

2 — ​ Florida State, San Diego State, Dayton, Villanova

3 — ​Creighton, Kentucky, Michigan State, Duke

4 — Wisconsin, Auburn, Louisville, Oregon

5 —​ Virginia, Seton Hall, Ohio State, Butler

6 —​ Penn State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan

7 — West Virginia, East Tennessee State, BYU, Saint Mary's

8 — Indiana, Houston, Oklahoma, Wichita State

9 — Rutgers, USC, Utah State, Texas

10 — LSU, Marquette, Richmond, Stephen F. Austin

11 — Arizona State, Florida, Rhode Island, Arizona, Oklahoma State

12 — ​Xavier, NC State , Cincinnati, Yale, Liberty

13 — Akron, New Mexico State, Eastern Washington, Vermont

14 — Belmont, Hofstra, North Dakota State, North Texas

15 — Little Rock, Bradley, Northern Kentucky, Winthrop

​16 — UC Irvine, Siena, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View A&M, NC Central ​ ​ ​ ​

First Four Out: Purdue, Providence, Colorado, Memphis

Sagarin Rankings Field of 68

1 — Kansas, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Baylor

2 — ​ Florida State, Dayton, Ohio State, Duke

3 — ​San Diego State, Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland

4 — Wisconsin, Creighton, Seton Hall, Houston

5 —​ Oregon, Louisville, BYU, West Virginia

6 —​ Virginia, MIchigan, Purdue, Auburn

7 — Butler, Illinois, Providence, Florida

8 — Rutgers, Iowa, Oklahoma, Wichita State

9 — Utah State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

10 — LSU, Texas Tech, Saint Mary's, Arizona

11 — Marquette, NC State, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, Mississippi State

12 — East Tennessee State, New Mexico State, Vermont, Belmont

13 — Yale, Arkon, Bradley, Liberty

14 — Hofstra, Stephen F. Austin, North Texas, North Dakota State

15 — UC Irvine, Eastern Washington, Northern Kentucky, Winthrop

​16 — Siena, Little Rock, Boston, Robert Morris, Prairie View, NC Central

First Four Out: Xavier, Notre Dame, Memphis, Texas