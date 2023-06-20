Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate has been charged with rape and human trafficking

DANIEL MIHAILESCU

Social media influencer, kickboxer and former reality star, Andrew Tate, known for his controversial views on feminism and women, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. He – and his brother Tristan Tate (also charged), along with two other associates – has denied any wrongdoing.

Tate's online content has been the subject of controversy for a number of years, with many women's charities sharing their concerns about his impact on impressionable young boys and men.

Many of his videos contain strong misogynistic language and toxic ideals, encouraging viewers to judge women on the number of people they've slept with, putting forward the idea that women should "bear some responsibility" if they are raped and comparing women to dogs. Essentially, think of hideous bro culture ideals and Tate has long been heralded as that sub-culture's final boss.

The road leading up to Tate being charged has been a long one, and saw both him and his brother, Tristan, consigned to pre-detention in Romania back in April for three months.

Following this, they were moved on to house arrest whilst the authorities continued to investigate allegations that the pair had formed "an organised criminal gang, human trafficking and rape".

