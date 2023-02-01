Miso salmon and freezer veg noodle broth recipe

This broth is proof that you can prepare a fresh, healthy and reviving bowl of goodness with ingredients almost entirely from your freezer. This makes two generous portions and is ready in no time. You don’t have to use the vegetables listed here. Feel free to tweak the varieties and quantities of veg to what you have in the freezer.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Two

Put a pan of water on to boil for the noodles.

In another pan, heat the oil over a low to medium heat, add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Add the spring onion whites and mushrooms to the pan, turn the heat up to high and cook for another 5 minutes, until the mushrooms are wilted and most of the water has evaporated (frozen mushrooms will let out a lot of water).

Meanwhile, add the noodles to the pan of boiling water and cook according to instructions. Add the carrots and the hot stock to the mushroom pan and cook for another 5 minutes, or until the carrots are almost tender. Add the edamame and sweetcorn, bring back to a gentle simmer and cook for another 1 minute.

Stir in the mirin and miso, then add the chunks of salmon and most of the spring onion greens. Simmer very gently for 2-3 minutes until the salmon is just cooked.