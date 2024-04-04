Miso salmon and freezer veg noodle broth recipe
This broth is proof that you can prepare a fresh, healthy and reviving bowl of goodness with ingredients almost entirely from your freezer. This makes two generous portions and is ready in no time. You don’t have to use the vegetables listed here. Feel free to tweak the varieties and quantities of veg to what you have in the freezer.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1 tbsp frozen chopped garlic (or 2 fresh cloves, finely chopped)
½ tbsp frozen (or fresh) chopped ginger
Small bunch of spring onions, sliced, and white and green parts separated
150g frozen sliced mushrooms
80g dried soba or udon noodles
100g sliced frozen carrots (or 1 carrot, peeled and sliced)
700ml hot, good-quality fish stock
120g frozen edamame beans
100g frozen sweetcorn
2 tsp mirin
2 tbsp sweet white miso paste
2 frozen salmon fillets, thawed and chopped into large chunks
Method
Put a pan of water on to boil for the noodles.
In another pan, heat the oil over a low to medium heat, add the garlic and ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Add the spring onion whites and mushrooms to the pan, turn the heat up to high and cook for another 5 minutes, until the mushrooms are wilted and most of the water has evaporated (frozen mushrooms will let out a lot of water).
Meanwhile, add the noodles to the pan of boiling water and cook according to instructions. Add the carrots and the hot stock to the mushroom pan and cook for another 5 minutes, or until the carrots are almost tender. Add the edamame and sweetcorn, bring back to a gentle simmer and cook for another 1 minute.
Stir in the mirin and miso, then add the chunks of salmon and most of the spring onion greens. Simmer very gently for 2-3 minutes until the salmon is just cooked.
Drain the noodles and tip them into the broth. Season to taste with salt. Stir everything together, then divide between two bowls and sprinkle with the reserved spring onion greens to serve.
Foolproof Freezer by Rebecca Woods is published by Quadrille (£12.99). Order your copy from The Telegraph Bookshop.