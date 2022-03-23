Miso-Glazed Salmon with Gochujang Rice

PureWow
·2 min read

Salmon is as easy to cook as chicken, as tasty as a steak and a whole lot healthier…but it needs a little zhuzhing. Enter miso-glazed salmon, which has a flavor-to-effort ratio of about 1,000 to one. Paired with spicy-sweet gochujang rice (and perhaps a veggie of your choice), you’ve got a complete meal in about 45 minutes and you barely had to lift a finger.

Not familiar with gochujang? It’s a Korean red chile paste that’s hot, sweet, pungent and savory all at once. It’s totally optional if you prefer your rice plain, but it’s our secret for tons of flavor with very few ingredients. The salmon gets roasted quickly at a higher temperature, so it’s almost impossible to overcook.

Miso-Glazed Salmon with Gochujang Rice

Servings: 4 servings

Time:

Ingredients:

1 cup brown basmati rice, rinsed and drained (or another type of rice)

Four 4- to 5-ounce salmon fillets

1 tablespoon white or yellow miso paste (we like Miso Master)

1 teaspoon unseasoned rice vinegar or soy sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil or neutral oil

Gochujang, as needed

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, bring 1¾ cups water and the rice to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to a bare simmer. Cook the rice until tender and all the water is absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes or according to the package directions.

2. While the rice is cooking, prepare the salmon. Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Arrange the salmon fillets on top.

3. In a small bowl, combine the miso, vinegar and sesame oil into a smooth paste. Using a spoon or silicone spatula, coat the top and sides of each salmon fillet with the glaze. Transfer to the oven and bake until the salmon is just cooked through (or the internal temperature reaches 140°F on a thermometer), 10 to 13 minutes.

4. When the rice is cooked, fluff it with a fork, then stir in 1 or 2 tablespoons gochujang, adding more or less to taste. (The more you use the spicier it will be.) Alternatively, you can drizzle the gochujang on top. Serve the rice alongside the salmon.

