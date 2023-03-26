Mislawchuk ninth Sunday at New Plymouth World Triathlon Cup event

NEW PLYMOUTH, New Zealand — Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk finished ninth Sunday at the New Plymouth World Triathlon Cup on Sunday.

Despite cramping in his legs, the 28-year-old posted a time of 57 minutes, 18 seconds.

"Athletes always want a little more, but it was a solid race," said the resident of Oak Bluff, Man.

Mislawchuk finished the 750-metre swim just 19 seconds behind the leaders before embarking on the 20-kilometre bike portion around Mt. Taranaki.

"By the time we got to the top of the first hill, I had connected with the lead group, so it was a massive effort on the bike that I was really proud of," he said. "I was on all day, and up front, so that’s something to be proud of.

"We put 90 seconds into the chase group. In a sprint distance it just shows how hard those guys were riding. I paid for that effort a bit."

Riding at the front of the pack into second transition, Mislawchuk then went on a five-kilometre run.

“I didn’t run anywhere to where my standard is, I had some pretty bad cramping,” he said. “I ran to the best of my abilities with the cramping.

“It’s a different kind of pain. You are not breathing hard, but you can’t go any faster. It is like a car stuck in third gear and you can’t get to fourth, fifth or sixth. I did the best I could and ended up with a top-10. The fitness is definitely there and something to build on.”

Brock Hoel, of West Kelowna, B.C.,was 18th (57:48) while Charlottetown's Martin Sobey was 28th (58:10). Victoria’s Liam Donnelly finished 46th (1:00:14).

Quebec City’s Noemie Beaulieu was the lone Canadian to finish the women’s sprint race, placing 42nd (1:08:37).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press