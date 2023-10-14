Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card results: Tommy Fury loses point, still wins majority nod vs. KSI

Despite a point deduction, Tommy Fury remained undefeated by picking up a close victory in his hometown against KSI.

The professional boxing bout scheduled for six three-minute rounds was the main event of Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event aired live on DAZN and ESPN Plus pay-per-view. Two judges saw the fight 57-56 in Fury’s favor, while a third saw the fight as a draw, resulting in a majority decision win for Fury (10-0) over KSI (1-1).

The fight got off to a quick start as KSI bounced around light on his feet with a sideways stance. Fury, keeping a more traditional boxing stance, came forward with punches while being cautious of the quick, darting movements of KSI. After both missed with big punches causing a clinch, a short punch from Fury landed to the back of the head leading to pause in the action, and complaints from KSI.

Fury repeated the same action in the closing moment of the first round, and again in the first minute of Round 2. The referee saw enough of the illegal strike and docked Fury a point. When the fight resumed, KSI landed clean right hands before they brawled in the clinch.

The referee was busy breaking up clinches in Round 3, but both fighters found a home for a couple of clean punches. Fury got the better it though, as he connected with a few nice left hooks as KSI attempted to close the distance.

In Round 4, Fury looked to counter the fast movement from KSI with more lefts. Once again, the referee was forced to break up multiple clinches. The round concluded with Fury unleashing a combination as the bell sounded.

When KSI threw first, Fury slipped the punch, resulting in a clinch. The same occurred when Fury offered and KSI ducked. Most of Round 5 was spent in close quarters, aside from an exchange in the closing seconds.

The fight was close going into the final round. With both needing to put a stamp on the fight, the final frame saw more exchanges in space. KSI and Fury landed in exchanges, but as the fight went to the scorecards, it was unclear who would be announced the winner.

Two of the judges thought Fury did enough to earn the win.

During his post-fight interview, Fury said he had to work through an injury in the closing stages of fight camp, but did not want to make excuses for his performance. He also made it clear he has no intention to live up to his brother Tyson’s boxing legacy, but is happy to be able to provide for his family with each boxing bout.

While Fury was humble in victory, the result did not sit well with KSI.

“Robbery,” KSI said. “How many jabs did he land? … I’m the YouTuber, you’re the boxer. I understand you have to win.”

Full results of Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card includes:

Tommy Fury def. KSI via majority decision (57-57, 57-56, 57-56)

Logan Paul def. Dillon Danis via disqualification – Round 6, 3:00

Slim Albaher def. Salt Papi via TKO (punches) – Round 4, 2:54 – for Misfits middleweight championship

Deen the Great def. Walid Sharks via unanimous decision (49-44 48-45, 48-45) – for Misfits lightweight championship

Anthony Taylor def. King Kenny via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) – for Misfits light heavyweight championship

My Mate Nate def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

BDAVE and Luis Pineda vs. NICHLMAO and Alex Wassabi ruled a split draw (39-37, 37-39, 38-38) – for Misfits tag team championship

Ed Matthews def. Swarmz via knockout – Round 1, 0:30

Tempo Arts def. Chase DeMoor via split decision (37-39, 39-37, 39-37) – for Misfits heavyweight championship

Astrid Wett def. Alexia Grace via majority decision (28-28, 30-26, 30-26) – for Misfits women’s lightweight championship

DTG def. S-X via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:59

