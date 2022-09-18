Misery Index Week 3: Bryan Harsin has turned Auburn into a bad and boring football team

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·10 min read

Auburn’s biggest problem is not necessarily losing 41-12 to Penn State.

Make no mistake, it’s not good. The worst Auburn team you’ve ever seen should not lose by 29 points at home to the best Penn State team James Franklin could possibly put together. But it’s not the first or last time Auburn will have a bad day on the football field.

The more pressing issue for Auburn right now is in the recruiting rankings, where 247 Sports ranks the Tigers’ 2023 class No. 62 in the country, just behind Washington State, Oklahoma State and Missouri.

Auburn’s current coach is Bryan Harsin. After going 6-7 in his first season, it seemed that a salacious whisper campaign about his alleged off-field behavior was aimed at getting him fired. After the school found there was nothing to those rumors, Harsin kept his job. But the reality for Harsin was that only two things were going to calm the waters long-term: A lot of wins or a lot of blue-chip recruits.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin during the Tigers' lopsided loss to Penn State.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin during the Tigers' lopsided loss to Penn State.

The first one isn’t going to happen. This might be the least talented Auburn team since the late 1970s, and it would be semi-miraculous for Harsin to win eight games this year. If Auburn had a bunch of studs waiting in the wings, this might be survivable for another year. But at 62nd in recruiting? This seems like a dead end for Harsin, who won a lot of games at Boise State but has not shown an aptitude or an appetite for the cutthroat world of SEC football.

Auburn’s initial hiring of Harsin was rooted in athletic director Allen Greene’s preference for normalcy and distaste for the roller coaster drama that surrounded every result under former coach Gus Malzahn.

WHAT YOU MISSED: Washington's big win, Oklahoma's mettle top Week 3

REPORT CARD: App State's Hail Mary, Purdue's meltdown earn big grades

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers in Week 3 of college football

WEEK 3 ROUNDUP: All the scores from college football’s Top 25 games

Harsin was the kind of paint-by-numbers hire you make at a normal school. But Auburn isn’t a normal school.

Auburn fans and boosters are often accused of being hair-trigger crazy when it comes to coaches. But the reality is that for Auburn to function best, it needs juice, it needs controversy, it needs an in-your-face presence to distinguish the Tigers from everyone else.

Even if the team is good or bad in a given year, Auburn is not supposed to be boring. Harsin is boring, his team isn’t good and it’s very clear that this isn't a good fit.

Of course, Auburn parted ways with Greene before the season, which means there is no permanent athletic director in place at the moment to manage what happens next. That means the boosters are in charge again at Auburn, which is how a lot of people there like it best.

It doesn’t mean Auburn’s next moves will be the right ones. But they can’t be any worse than getting blown out by Penn State and having no blue-chip recruits to pin their hopes on in the future.

Things will probably get better for Auburn at some point, but for now the Tigers are No. 1 in the Misery Index, a weekly measurement of which fan bases are feeling the most angst about the state of their favorite program.

Four more in misery

Colorado: There is always one power conference program so awful that you have to pay attention the way rubberneckers slow down to look at car crashes on the side of a highway. For a long time, that team was Kansas. But no reign lasts forever, and it appears the Jayhawks’ dynasty of incompetence has ended. Luckily for the Misery Index, though, they have a worthy heir to the throne in the Colorado Buffaloes.

How bad is Colorado? The Buffaloes have been outscored 128-30 in three games this year. Last week against Air Force, they had 51 yards passing and went 1-for-11 on third down. This week against Minnesota, they threw for 90 yards and went 1-for-12 on third down. There’s not much else to analyze, and with the Buffs about to open Pac-12 play next week against UCLA there’s a pretty good chance they’re headed for a winless season. That hasn’t happened at Colorado since its first year of football in 1890. Karl Dorrell was a strange hire for Colorado in 2020, but the school was in a difficult spot from a timing standpoint after Mel Tucker surprisingly left in mid-February for Michigan State. The problem is, other than Tucker, Colorado has gone bust on four coaching hires since firing Gary Barnett in 2005. Can fans trust this administration to get the next one right?

Georgia Tech: Since Geoff Collins is not eligible to be the first coach fired this season — Scott Frost already has that one wrapped up — he’s now the odds-on favorite to be the next one shown the door. Georgia Tech fans who want Collins out can probably breathe easy. After a putrid 42-0 loss to Ole Miss, Collins’ record stands at 10-27. It's not working, and there are no signs it’s going to turn around.

But there’s a bigger existential question Georgia Tech will have to answer with its next move. What is this program about? Tech pushed Paul Johnson out because it was tired of the triple option and wanted someone who could raise the ceiling in recruiting rather than rely on a quirky scheme. But given how poorly Collins’ tenure has gone, Georgia Tech must figure out if it merely hired the wrong guy to modernize the program or if the Johnson model was a better fit for a school with tough academic standards and budget limitations.

That will not be an easy call for athletics director Todd Stansbury. And even though coaching changes are generally a shot of adrenaline for a fan base, Georgia Tech fans will have every reason to view this one cautiously.

Northwestern: Pat Fitzgerald is only 47 years old, but he's been at Northwestern in some coaching capacity since 2001. He’s now in his 17th season as the guy in charge. Fitzgerald, a beloved alum and proven winner as a head coach, has had plenty of opportunities to leave for jobs in both college and the NFL. Perhaps he should have taken one of them.

Because the reality in college football is that sometimes things get stale. Sometimes coaches get too comfortable. Sometimes having iron-clad job security encourages stubbornness and arrogance.

Here’s what we know: After Saturday’s 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois, Northwestern is likely headed for a third bad season in the past four — the exception being a 7-2 record in the funky COVID season sandwiched between dual 3-9s. That’s not going to get Fitzgerald in trouble. First of all, it's Northwestern. Second, he is the same coach who went to 10 bowl games and two Big Ten title games. But maybe that’s the problem. If there’s no pressure, will Fitzgerald make necessary changes to staff, philosophy and recruiting? Or will he coast into 2023 and lean on his history of bouncing back? If it’s the latter, the Wildcats may have big problems to address next year.

South Florida: By nature of being stuck in the American Athletic Conference, the Bulls are not going to ever get many shots at a victory as meaningful as beating Florida in the Swamp. They had that chance on Saturday — and blew it. Down 31-28 with one drive to either win or tie, USF was driving deep into Florida territory with enough time on the clock and timeouts in its pocket to give the Bulls some options. But it seemed like coach Jeff Scott did not want quarterback Gerry Bohanon to make a big mistake, so USF kept things pretty simple and conservative and looked as if it was playing for a field goal. That didn’t work out for the Bulls when a bad snap with 44 seconds left cost them 14 yards, setting up a 49-yard kick that was close to being made despite a wobbly hold. It would have been nice to see USF push for a touchdown before that bad snap, but it didn’t so we’ll never know. After three straight losing seasons, including a 4-20 start to Scott’s tenure (1-20 against FBS teams), it would have been a massive boost to beat Florida. Instead, it's just more frustration for a program that has a history of what-ifs and missed opportunities.

Miserable but not miserable enough

UCLA: If one image could describe the meaning of apathy, it would be the overhead view of the Rose Bowl on Saturday where a sparse and depressing crowd gathered to watch the Bruins squeak by South Alabama, 32-31. Sure, UCLA is 3-0. But after starting slowly against Bowling Green in Week 1 and needing a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama, it seems that Bruins fans are not particularly into this team or the Chip Kelly era. Can you blame them?

Houston: It's never a good sign when teammates shove each other in the middle of a game where everyone can see it. But early in the third quarter of Houston’s 48-30 loss to Kansas, receiver Joseph Manjack came over and shoved receiver Sam Brown on the sideline, necessitating coaches and players to step in and separate them. That is not the kind of thing that happens with a disciplined team that has its act together. Then again, 1-2 Houston is arguably the nation’s biggest disappointment after starting the season as the team to beat for the Group of Five’s bid to a New Year’s Six bowl game. Dana Holgorsen, who was supposed to be a transformative hire for the Cougars, is now just 20-17 in his fourth season.

South Carolina: Nobody would say the Gamecocks are in the same weight class as Georgia, historically, but they’ve managed over the years to turn that game into a pretty good rivalry. Not only has South Carolina won its share (eight times in the last 23 years) but a lot of the Georgia wins have been pretty close. It’s a game Georgia has to take seriously — until now, anyway. Georgia’s 48-7 runaway on Saturday, following 40-13 last year and 45-16 in 2020, shows that the gap is now so big, it might be a while before South Carolina can make this seem like a rivalry again. Georgia’s longest winning streak in the series is 10 (between 1966-77) but it may be at least that long until the Gamecocks taste victory again.

Miami: The Hurricanes spent a lot of money to bring prodigal son Mario Cristobal home. But perhaps they didn't realize they were also getting his coaching style, which was proven at Oregon to be more conservative than a GOP convention and seriously lacking in clock management. Miami somehow lost 17-9 at Texas A&M and failed to score a touchdown despite having 27 first downs, 392 yards of offense and four trips into the red zone. Even at the end, when Miami needed to show some urgency and get something done quickly, the Hurricanes were plodding, safe and ultimately ineffective. It’s hard to be “The U” if you’re afraid to throw a pass beyond the first-down marker.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Auburn has become both bad and boring under Bryan Harsin

Latest Stories

  • Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

    "We have so many families who are just in the emergency room waiting to find a place to go," the executive director of the ﻿Immigrant Family Services Institute said.

  • Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)

    And the rest of the cast knows how to pose, too

  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

    Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. Justice described the legislation on Twitter as “a bill that protects life.” “I said from the beginning that if WV legislators brought me a bill that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions I would sign it, and that’s what I did today,” he said.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • How Blue Jays can address their fifth-starter dilemma

    Mitch White still seems like the best option to round out the Blue Jays' rotation.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five years

    VANCOUVER — For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes. History, though, is not on Vancouver's side. With just three games left on the regular-season schedule, the 'Caps (10-14-7) are in desperate need of a win over the Seattle Sounders (12-15-3) at B.C. Place on Saturday. Vancouver sits four spots and six points out of a post-season berth while Seattle is two places and four points below th

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in