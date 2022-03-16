MISCHIEF Debuts SS22 Collection Through Music Video Starring LIM KIM, SUMIN, JIBIN

Instead of releasing a lookbook, Korean streetwear label MISCHIEF has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection through a joint track and music video by artists LIM KIM, SUMIN and Y2K92's JIBIN.

Titled "SOOM," the project spotlights the MISCHIEF team and their circle of friends, with 13 individuals wearing the brand's newest arrivals. As spotted in the music video, the collection is comprised of graphic printed jackets and skirts, asymmetrical tank tops, hoodies and more. In accessories, the label's MSCHF logo takes center stage on solid-colored backpacks and crossbody bags.

Peep the SS22 collection above and watch the "SOOM" music video down below. The range will release on the brand's website and at offline stores in two drops on March 17 and 22, respectively.