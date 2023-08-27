MISC Berhad's (KLSE:MISC) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.10

MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) will increase its dividend on the 21st of September to MYR0.10, which is 43% higher than last year's payment from the same period of MYR0.07. This takes the annual payment to 4.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

MISC Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, MISC Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 1.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 68% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

MISC Berhad Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.05 total annually to MYR0.33. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. MISC Berhad has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that MISC Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like MISC Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for MISC Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

