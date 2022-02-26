MISBHV Is Donating 100% Of Proceeds From Its Upcoming Release to Aid Ukraine

In an effort to help those in need, MISBHV will be launching a new collection of which all proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of over 130 Ukrainians and 100,000 displaced refugees, as Kyiv suffers air raids. Recognizing the severity of the situation, MISBHV's founder Natalia Maczek and creative director Tomek Wirski have decided to dedicate their upcoming launch to those in need.

"Monday. Urgent fundraiser for humanitarian aid, medical support and psychological help for the youngest victims of war in Ukraine," the Polish brand announced. While not many details have been revealed so far, the label seems to be working with UNICEF for donations.

MISBHV will be dropping a new collection on Monday, February 28 with all proceeds going towards helping those in need in Ukraine.

While you're here, consider donating to nonprofits and organizations supporting Ukrainian citizens during this time.