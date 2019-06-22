Misano WSBK: Rea inherits dominant win after Lowes crash
The race was set to start in wet conditions, but big downpour right before the formation lap resulted in the field moving into the pits instead of starting.
After a lengthy pause, pole-sitter Rea kept the lead off the line but a storming start from Lowes ended with him taking the lead at Turn 1 on the second lap.
Lowes and Rea were in a class of their own but the race lasted for only three laps before big rain returned and the red flag was waved again.
Lowes had a sluggish getaway after the second lengthy break and Rea retook the lead, the duo then again rapidly pulling away from the rest.
Unable to quickly make a move this time around, Lowes was all over Rea for several laps but he was finally able to pull off an overtake at Turn 8 on lap 7.
Lowes was able to build a gap from Rea, only to crash two laps later at Turn 11.
Rea then inherited a big lead from Tom Sykes and cruised to the finish to win for the third time this year.
Sykes was closely followed by Chaz Davies, Leon Haslam and Alvaro Bautista early on but in the end he safely secured second.
Haslam also looked set to beat the two Ducatis only to have his race also end in a crash at Turn 8.
His incident was followed by a mistake from Davies, allowing Bautista through, the Spaniard securing third.
Loris Baz also passed Davies to take an impressive fourth in his only fourth race of the season with the Ten Kate Yamaha squad.
Davies settled for fifth with a massive gap to sixth, which was hotly contested among several riders.
After crashes from Ducati tester Michele Pirro and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Honda's Yuki Takahashi temporarily held the spot but eventually, it was Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) securing the position.
Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) and Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha) also passed Takahashi but the former crashed on the last lap.
Cortese salvaged seventh from second on the grid ahead of Takahashi, the injured Leon Camier's replacement securing the best finish of Honda's wretched season.
Lorenzo Zanetti, replacing Eugene Laverty in the GoEleven Ducati team, and Leandro Mercado (Orelac Kawasaki) completed the top 10.
1
Kawasaki
18
2
BMW
18
3.692
3
Ducati
18
7.756
4
Yamaha
18
12.932
5
Ducati
18
15.801
6
Yamaha
18
41.963
7
Yamaha
18
45.967
8
Honda
18
46.479
9
Ducati
18
47.695
10
Kawasaki
18
48.026
11
Honda
18
49.700
12
Kawasaki
18
49.833
13
Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati
18
1'08.793
14
Honda
18
1'13.510
15
BMW
18
1'36.134
Kawasaki
17
Kawasaki
12
Ducati
10
Yamaha
8
Ducati
8
Yamaha
8