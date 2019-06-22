Misano WSBK: Rea inherits dominant win after Lowes crash

David Gruz
motorsport.com

The race was set to start in wet conditions, but big downpour right before the formation lap resulted in the field moving into the pits instead of starting.

After a lengthy pause, pole-sitter Rea kept the lead off the line but a storming start from Lowes ended with him taking the lead at Turn 1 on the second lap.

Lowes and Rea were in a class of their own but the race lasted for only three laps before big rain returned and the red flag was waved again.

Lowes had a sluggish getaway after the second lengthy break and Rea retook the lead, the duo then again rapidly pulling away from the rest.

Unable to quickly make a move this time around, Lowes was all over Rea for several laps but he was finally able to pull off an overtake at Turn 8 on lap 7.

Lowes was able to build a gap from Rea, only to crash two laps later at Turn 11.

Rea then inherited a big lead from Tom Sykes and cruised to the finish to win for the third time this year.

Sykes was closely followed by Chaz Davies, Leon Haslam and Alvaro Bautista early on but in the end he safely secured second.

Haslam also looked set to beat the two Ducatis only to have his race also end in a crash at Turn 8.

His incident was followed by a mistake from Davies, allowing Bautista through, the Spaniard securing third.

Loris Baz also passed Davies to take an impressive fourth in his only fourth race of the season with the Ten Kate Yamaha squad.

Davies settled for fifth with a massive gap to sixth, which was hotly contested among several riders.

After crashes from Ducati tester Michele Pirro and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Honda's Yuki Takahashi temporarily held the spot but eventually, it was Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) securing the position.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) and Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha) also passed Takahashi but the former crashed on the last lap.

Cortese salvaged seventh from second on the grid ahead of Takahashi, the injured Leon Camier's replacement securing the best finish of Honda's wretched season.

Lorenzo Zanetti, replacing Eugene Laverty in the GoEleven Ducati team, and Leandro Mercado (Orelac Kawasaki) completed the top 10.

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

18

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Sykes

BMW

18

3.692

3

Spain
Spain

Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

18

7.756

4

France
France

Loris Baz

Yamaha

18

12.932

5

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Chaz Davies

Ducati

18

15.801

6

Italy
Italy

Marco Melandri

Yamaha

18

41.963

7

Germany
Germany

Sandro Cortese

Yamaha

18

45.967

8

Japan
Japan

Yuki Takahashi

Honda

18

46.479

9

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Zanetti

Ducati

18

47.695

10

Argentina
Argentina

Leandro Mercado

Kawasaki

18

48.026

11

Italy
Italy

Alessandro Del Bianco

Honda

18

49.700

12

Spain
Spain

Jordi Torres

Kawasaki

18

49.833

13

Samuele Cavalieri

Ducati

18

1'08.793

14

Japan
Japan

Ryuichi Kiyonari

Honda

18

1'13.510

15

Germany
Germany

Markus Reiterberger

BMW

18

1'36.134

Turkey
Turkey

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

12

Italy
Italy

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

10

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lowes

Yamaha

8

Italy
Italy

Michele Pirro

Ducati

8

Switzerland
Switzerland

Dominic Schmitter

Yamaha

8

