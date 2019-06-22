Misano WSBK: Rea dominates Superpole from Cortese

Lewis Duncan
motorsport.com

A flurry of fast laps at the end of the 25-minute session on qualifying tyres led to the pole position swapping hands four times, with Rea emerging on top with a final effort of 1m34.596s on the factory Kawasaki.

It was the sister KRT ZX-10RR of Leon Haslam who led Superpole initially before Rea took over with a 1m35.658s on his first race tyre run, which he improved by two tenths a few minutes later.

Rea's lap stood as the benchmark as the field began its last run in the session on the qualifying tyre, with GRT Yamaha's Cortese – who was just 0.063s behind Rea after his second race tyre run – deposing him first with a 1m35.356s.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The German rider's stint at the top was brief, however, with Yamaha counterpart Alex Lowes on the Pata Yamaha moving to pole with a 1m35.084s.

Tom Sykes, who has scored pole at Misano at the last seven events, then put his updated BMW top of the pile with a 1m34.976s on his final effort.

But a first BMW pole in WSBK in nine years would be denied by Rea, who blitzed the field with his concluding lap of 1m34.596s.

Cortese moved to second with a 1m34.951s on his following tour, edging Sykes back to third to complete the front row for this afternoon's first feature race.

Lowes heads the second row from Ducati's Bautista, who misses the front row for the first time in his debut WSBK season. Haslam will start sixth, after his best lap was cancelled late on.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was seventh, heading Barni teammate and wildcard Michele Pirro by a tenth and a half, with Chaz Davies (Ducati) and Puccetti's Toprak Razgatlioglu completing the top 10.

Loris Baz, who topped the damp FP3 session on Saturday morning, crashed the Ten Kate Yamaha late on in qualifying, and was left in 16th on the grid as a result ahead of Eugene Laverty's stand-in at Go Eleven, Lorenzo Zanetti.

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jonathan Rea

Kawasaki

11

1'34.596

2

Germany
Germany

Sandro Cortese

Yamaha

9

1'34.951

0.355

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Sykes

BMW

9

1'34.976

0.380

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alex Lowes

Yamaha

11

1'35.026

0.430

5

Spain
Spain

Alvaro Bautista

Ducati

12

1'35.144

0.548

6

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Leon Haslam

Kawasaki

10

1'35.215

0.619

7

Italy
Italy

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Ducati

11

1'35.226

0.630

8

Italy
Italy

Michele Pirro

Ducati

10

1'35.451

0.855

9

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Chaz Davies

Ducati

11

1'35.600

1.004

10

Turkey
Turkey

Toprak Razgatlioglu

Kawasaki

9

1'35.610

1.014

11

Spain
Spain

Jordi Torres

Kawasaki

11

1'35.697

1.101

12

Germany
Germany

Markus Reiterberger

BMW

10

1'35.971

1.375

13

Italy
Italy

Marco Melandri

Yamaha

10

1'36.145

1.549

14

Argentina
Argentina

Leandro Mercado

Kawasaki

8

1'36.214

1.618

15

Samuele Cavalieri

Ducati

11

1'36.226

1.630

16

France
France

Loris Baz

Yamaha

6

1'36.538

1.942

17

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Zanetti

Ducati

10

1'36.634

2.038

18

Italy
Italy

Alessandro Del Bianco

Honda

10

1'37.171

2.575

19

Japan
Japan

Yuki Takahashi

Honda

11

1'37.280

2.684

20

Japan
Japan

Ryuichi Kiyonari

Honda

11

1'38.571

3.975

21

Switzerland
Switzerland

Dominic Schmitter

Yamaha

6

1'38.979

4.383

View full results

What to Read Next