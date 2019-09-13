Misano MotoGP: Vinales edges Quartararo in FP2

Valentin Khorounzhiy
motorsport.com

Vinales and Quartararo ended up over three tenths clear of Honda's Marc Marquez, who had led most of the session before being surpassed by the Yamahas late on.

Marquez ran in Vinales' wheeltracks in the opening minutes of the session to log a 1m33.171s, which was just two hundredths off Quartararo's FP1-topping effort.

The championship leader had run a new soft tyre, and held a nearly half-second lead over nearest rival Vinales until those behind him equipped fresh rubber for the closing runs of FP2.

First, Valentino Rossi closed to within three tenths of Marquez, before the other works Yamaha of Vinales recorded the first sub-1m33s attempt of the weekend.

This 1m32.775s attempt was two tenths quicker than Quartararo's first push lap on the soft rear tyre, and though the French rookie improved again at the chequered flag, he came up 0.057s short of toppling Vinales.

With the top three made up of the same riders as the morning, Rossi was best of the rest in fourth, albeit seven tenths off the pace.

Quartararo's Petronas Yamaha teammate Franco Morbidelli made it four Yamahas in the top five, while Pol Espargaro led KTM's charge in sixth place.

The two factory Ducatis of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso were seventh and eighth respectively, ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

However, Rins and Crutchlow are currently on course to miss out on automatic spots in Q2, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Michele Pirro (Ducati) within the combined classification top 10 instead on the strength of their FP1 laps.

Marquez's Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo produced an improved showing compared to the morning, but remains in 17th place - with the top 21 split by 1.6 seconds.

Session results:

1

12

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

1'32.775

 

2

20

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1'32.832

0.057

3

93

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

1'33.171

0.396

4

46

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1'33.470

0.695

5

21

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1'33.524

0.749

6

44

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1'33.624

0.849

7

9

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1'33.728

0.953

8

4

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1'33.826

1.051

9

42

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1'33.874

1.099

10

35

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1'33.907

1.132

11

41

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1'33.950

1.175

12

5

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

1'33.956

1.181

13

30

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1'33.998

1.223

14

63

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1'34.003

1.228

15

51

Italy
Italy

Michele Pirro

Ducati

1'34.062

1.287

16

43

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

1'34.070

1.295

17

99

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1'34.139

1.364

18

53

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1'34.206

1.431

19

36

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1'34.229

1.454

20

88

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1'34.362

1.587

21

29

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1'34.381

1.606

22

17

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

1'34.843

2.068

23

55

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

1'34.935

2.160

