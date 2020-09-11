Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Lewis Duncan

The opening stages of FP2 were fairly frantic, with top sport switching hands five times across the first 15 minutes of running.

Alex Rins set the benchmark on his Suzuki at a 1m34.050s, which was quickly beaten by Tech 3 rookie Iker Lecuona with a 1m33.998s.

FP1 pacesetter Maverick Vinales continued his work on the hard rear tyre he ended the opening session on, and shot to the top of the order with a 1m33.817s, before the works KTM of Pol Espargaro edged ahead with a 1m33.769s.

Quartararo dropped the pace to a 1m33.370s on his Petronas Yamaha, though Joan Mir on the sister Suzuki went even quicker with a 1m33.236s.

Rins and Quartararo returned to spot as the session entered its second half, though Vinales once again re-established himself as the fastest with a 1m32.928s with just over 14 minutes remaining on a hard rear tyre with 23 laps on it.

In the closing stages of the session, the timing screens began to light up as much of the field started time attacks on fresh rubber.

Having crashed at Turn 6 with 26 minutes remaining, Brad Binder guided his KTM to a 1m32.920s with four minutes to go to go fastest of all.

It was short-lived, however, as Morbidelli blasted that lap time away with a 1m32.367s.

This came under threat from his team-mate Quartararo on his final lap, with the Frenchman setting the best time of the day with a 1m32.189s to end Friday fastest of all.

Morbidelli’s second quickest time was not surmounted by Espargaro on the KTM, while Lecuona continued to impress in fourth ahead of Valentino Rossi, who set his 1m32.732s on the medium tyre rather than the soft.

Vinales was shuffled back to sixth in the end, with Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci top Desmosedici runner in eighth ahead of Binder and Styrian GP winner Miguel Oliveira – ensuring all four KTMs made it into the top 10 in FP2.

Aleix Espargaro ran as high as third in the latter stages on his Aprilia, but ended the session 10th, beating Andrea Dovizioso – who seemed to encounter more technical dramas - on the works Ducati by 0.009 seconds.

No Suzuki made it into the top 10 on the combined times in 13th and 15th respectively, while Takaaki Nakagami was the fastest Honda rider in 12th on his year-old LCR bike.

The returning Francesco Baganaia was 17th on his Pramac Ducati, trailing teammate Jack Miller, while Avintia’s Tito Rabat completed the field. 

Cla Rider   Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 1'32.189  
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 1'32.367 0.178
3 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM RC16 KTM 1'32.476 0.287
4 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM RC16 KTM 1'32.675 0.486
5 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 1'32.732 0.543
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha YZR-M1 Yamaha 1'32.742 0.553
7 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati Desmosedici GP20 Ducati 1'32.825 0.636
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM RC16 KTM 1'32.920 0.731
9 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM RC16 KTM 1'32.935 0.746
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia RS-GP Aprilia 1'32.936 0.747
11 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Desmosedici GP20 Ducati 1'32.945 0.756
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda RC213V Honda 1'32.975 0.786
13 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki GSX-RR Suzuki 1'33.015 0.826
14 France Johann Zarco Ducati Desmosedici GP19 Ducati 1'33.049 0.860
15 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki GSX-RR Suzuki 1'33.124 0.935
16 Australia Jack Miller Ducati Desmosedici GP20 Ducati 1'33.368 1.179
17 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Desmosedici GP20 Ducati 1'33.400 1.211
18 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia RS-GP Aprilia 1'33.568 1.379
19 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda RC213V Honda 1'33.631 1.442
20 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda RC213V Honda 1'33.696 1.507
21 Spain Alex Marquez Honda RC213V Honda 1'33.806 1.617
22 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati Desmosedici GP19 Ducati 1'33.923 1.734
