Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads the Ducatis in warm-up
Honda rider Marquez, who only qualified fifth for the Misano event after crashing in Q2 on Saturday, set a best lap of 1m32.526s with three minutes to go in the 20-minute session on Sunday morning.
That was enough to beat the works Ducati of Dovizioso by 0.028s, after the pair spent the latter part of the session trading best times, while poleman Lorenzo was a further tenth-and-a-half behind on the second factory Ducati.
Cal Crutchlow was the only other rider to break the 1m33s barrier aboard the LCR Honda in fourth.
Surprise front row starter Jack Miller was fifth-fastest on the GP17 Pramac Ducati, followed by the second works Honda of Dani Pedrosa and the leading Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.
Valentino Rossi could no better than 11th on the second works M1, 0.978s adrift of Marquez's benchmark, ending up behind Suzuki pair Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins as well as Alvaro Bautista's Nieto Ducati.
Wildcards Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) were 13th and 17th respectively, while Aleix Espargaro led Aprilia's efforts in 18th, two places ahead of lead KTM rider Bradley Smith.
Session results:
1
93
Honda
1'32.536
2
4
Ducati
1'32.564
0.028
3
99
Ducati
1'32.715
0.179
4
35
Honda
1'32.977
0.441
5
43
Ducati
1'33.068
0.532
6
26
Honda
1'33.100
0.564
7
25
Yamaha
1'33.175
0.639
8
29
Suzuki
1'33.190
0.654
9
19
Ducati
1'33.471
0.935
10
42
Suzuki
1'33.498
0.962
11
46
Yamaha
1'33.514
0.978
12
9
Ducati
1'33.545
1.009
13
51
Ducati
1'33.598
1.062
14
21
Honda
1'33.763
1.227
15
5
Yamaha
1'33.777
1.241
16
30
Honda
1'33.822
1.286
17
6
Honda
1'33.846
1.310
18
41
Aprilia
1'34.096
1.560
19
55
Yamaha
1'34.101
1.565
20
38
KTM
1'34.107
1.571
21
44
KTM
1'34.110
1.574
22
17
Ducati
1'34.265
1.729
23
45
Aprilia
1'34.294
1.758
24
10
Ducati
1'34.455
1.919
25
12
Honda
1'34.757
2.221
26
23
Ducati
1'38.611
6.075