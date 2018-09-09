Misano MotoGP: Marquez leads the Ducatis in warm-up

Honda rider Marquez, who only qualified fifth for the Misano event after crashing in Q2 on Saturday, set a best lap of 1m32.526s with three minutes to go in the 20-minute session on Sunday morning.

That was enough to beat the works Ducati of Dovizioso by 0.028s, after the pair spent the latter part of the session trading best times, while poleman Lorenzo was a further tenth-and-a-half behind on the second factory Ducati.

Cal Crutchlow was the only other rider to break the 1m33s barrier aboard the LCR Honda in fourth.

Surprise front row starter Jack Miller was fifth-fastest on the GP17 Pramac Ducati, followed by the second works Honda of Dani Pedrosa and the leading Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.

Valentino Rossi could no better than 11th on the second works M1, 0.978s adrift of Marquez's benchmark, ending up behind Suzuki pair Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins as well as Alvaro Bautista's Nieto Ducati.

Wildcards Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) were 13th and 17th respectively, while Aleix Espargaro led Aprilia's efforts in 18th, two places ahead of lead KTM rider Bradley Smith.

Session results:

1

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

1'32.536

 

2

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

1'32.564

0.028

3

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

1'32.715

0.179

4

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

1'32.977

0.441

5

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

1'33.068

0.532

6

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

1'33.100

0.564

7

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

1'33.175

0.639

8

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

1'33.190

0.654

9

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

1'33.471

0.935

10

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

1'33.498

0.962

11

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

1'33.514

0.978

12

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

1'33.545

1.009

13

51

 Michele Pirro 

Ducati

1'33.598

1.062

14

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

1'33.763

1.227

15

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

1'33.777

1.241

16

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

1'33.822

1.286

17

6

 Stefan Bradl 

Honda

1'33.846

1.310

18

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

1'34.096

1.560

19

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

1'34.101

1.565

20

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

1'34.107

1.571

21

44

 Pol Espargaro 

KTM

1'34.110

1.574

22

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

1'34.265

1.729

23

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

1'34.294

1.758

24

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

1'34.455

1.919

25

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

1'34.757

2.221

26

23

 Christophe Ponsson 

Ducati

1'38.611

6.075

