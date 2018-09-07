Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso and Lorenzo one-two for Ducati on Friday

David Gruz
Autosport
Dovizioso leads Ducati one-two in practice two
Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo locked out the top two in MotoGP's second Misano practice session, as Valentino Rossi fought his way inside the top 10 late on.

Rossi and Marc Marquez had both ended morning practice outside the top 10, and with rain potentially arriving for both second and third practice they were at risk of missing out on making Q2 automatically.

But conditions stayed dry during the 45-minute Friday afternoon session, and it took Marquez two flying laps to beat Dovizioso's earlier benchmark and lead with a 1m32.537s.

Only Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro set a comparable laptime for most of the session, but he was also nearly half a second off the pace.

Marquez stayed on top until the final two minutes when he was finally demoted by first Lorenzo and then Dovizioso.

Dovizioso ended the session with a 1m32.198s, with Lorenzo completing a Ducati one-two.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was narrowly pushed into third by Lorenzo, with Maverick Vinales leading Yamaha's efforts in fourth.

Works Honda rider Marquez did not improve in the end and dropped to fifth ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Alex Rins.

Like Marquez, Rossi also recovered to end the day within the top 10, but his place was in doubt until the dying stages as he was held up by Karel Abraham during one of his late laps.

But the local hero managed to improve to eighth ahead of his protege Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco.

Despite taking 10th, Zarco is not currently set to make it to Q2 automatically as Andrea Iannone's practice one time puts him eighth overall.

Iannone was only 16th in second practice as he was one of three riders to crash at the Turn 15 left-hander, alongside Scott Redding and Takaaki Nakagami.

Hafizh Syahrin and Jack Miller also suffered their second falls in as many sessions.

KTM's Pol Espargaro, returning from injury, languished down in 24th, only beating Syahrin and MotoGP debutant Christophe Ponsson - who cut his first practice deficit by one-and-a-half seconds and was 5.9s off the pace, putting himself within the 107% limit.

FP2 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m32.198s

-

21

2

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1m32.358s

0.160s

18

3

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m32.385s

0.187s

19

4

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.411s

0.213s

21

5

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m32.537s

0.339s

22

6

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m32.722s

0.524s

21

7

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m32.775s

0.577s

22

8

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.786s

0.588s

21

9

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m32.980s

0.782s

19

10

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.985s

0.787s

21

11

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1m32.999s

0.801s

22

12

Michele Pirro

Ducati

Ducati

1m33.005s

0.807s

17

13

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m33.183s

0.985s

22

14

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m33.193s

0.995s

18

15

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m33.274s

1.076s

19

16

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m33.423s

1.225s

19

17

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m33.517s

1.319s

16

18

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m33.654s

1.456s

21

19

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

1m33.660s

1.462s

21

20

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1m33.815s

1.617s

19

21

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m33.878s

1.680s

21

22

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m33.896s

1.698s

19

23

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m34.278s

2.080s

21

24

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m34.461s

2.263s

18

25

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m34.539s

2.341s

16

26

Christophe Ponsson

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m38.154s

5.956s

22

