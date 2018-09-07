Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso and Lorenzo one-two for Ducati on Friday
Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo locked out the top two in MotoGP's second Misano practice session, as Valentino Rossi fought his way inside the top 10 late on.
Rossi and Marc Marquez had both ended morning practice outside the top 10, and with rain potentially arriving for both second and third practice they were at risk of missing out on making Q2 automatically.
But conditions stayed dry during the 45-minute Friday afternoon session, and it took Marquez two flying laps to beat Dovizioso's earlier benchmark and lead with a 1m32.537s.
Only Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro set a comparable laptime for most of the session, but he was also nearly half a second off the pace.
Marquez stayed on top until the final two minutes when he was finally demoted by first Lorenzo and then Dovizioso.
Dovizioso ended the session with a 1m32.198s, with Lorenzo completing a Ducati one-two.
Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was narrowly pushed into third by Lorenzo, with Maverick Vinales leading Yamaha's efforts in fourth.
Works Honda rider Marquez did not improve in the end and dropped to fifth ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Alex Rins.
Like Marquez, Rossi also recovered to end the day within the top 10, but his place was in doubt until the dying stages as he was held up by Karel Abraham during one of his late laps.
But the local hero managed to improve to eighth ahead of his protege Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco.
Despite taking 10th, Zarco is not currently set to make it to Q2 automatically as Andrea Iannone's practice one time puts him eighth overall.
Iannone was only 16th in second practice as he was one of three riders to crash at the Turn 15 left-hander, alongside Scott Redding and Takaaki Nakagami.
Hafizh Syahrin and Jack Miller also suffered their second falls in as many sessions.
KTM's Pol Espargaro, returning from injury, languished down in 24th, only beating Syahrin and MotoGP debutant Christophe Ponsson - who cut his first practice deficit by one-and-a-half seconds and was 5.9s off the pace, putting himself within the 107% limit.
FP2 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m32.198s
-
21
2
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m32.358s
0.160s
18
3
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m32.385s
0.187s
19
4
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.411s
0.213s
21
5
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m32.537s
0.339s
22
6
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m32.722s
0.524s
21
7
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m32.775s
0.577s
22
8
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.786s
0.588s
21
9
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m32.980s
0.782s
19
10
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m32.985s
0.787s
21
11
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m32.999s
0.801s
22
12
Michele Pirro
Ducati
Ducati
1m33.005s
0.807s
17
13
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m33.183s
0.985s
22
14
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m33.193s
0.995s
18
15
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m33.274s
1.076s
19
16
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m33.423s
1.225s
19
17
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m33.517s
1.319s
16
18
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m33.654s
1.456s
21
19
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
1m33.660s
1.462s
21
20
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m33.815s
1.617s
19
21
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m33.878s
1.680s
21
22
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m33.896s
1.698s
19
23
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m34.278s
2.080s
21
24
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m34.461s
2.263s
18
25
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m34.539s
2.341s
16
26
Christophe Ponsson
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m38.154s
5.956s
22