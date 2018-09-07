Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice

motorsport.com

Dovizioso led in the early stages of the 45-minute session, but he was demoted by both the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales and Honda's Marquez at the halfway mark.

Marquez's top time of 1m33.406s was then smashed by Jorge Lorenzo with seven minutes remaining, the Ducati rider going eighth tenths faster.

Lorenzo's lead was short-lived, however, with his teammate Dovizioso moving ahead thanks to two consecutive 1m32.6s laps.

He topped the session by 0.101s from LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, the Briton edging Vinales out by three hundredths.

Lorenzo ended up fourth, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone and Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller, who crashed at Turn 1 as the chequered flag fell.

Dani Pedrosa was six tenths off the pace in seventh on the best of the works Hondas, ahead of Johann Zarco's Tech 3 Yamaha and Danilo Petrucci's Pramac Ducati.

Marc VDS Honda rider Franco Morbidelli impressed in 10th as both Marquez and Rossi did not switch to a fresh soft rear tyre in the end of the session and ended up only 13th and 15th respectively.

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro, making his first MotoGP outing since his horror crash at Mugello on board a fourth GP18, was 16th, while Honda tester Stefan Bradl was 20th-fastest.

Pol Espargaro, returning from the injuries he sustained last month at Brno, was 21st, four tenths slower than KTM teammate Bradley Smith.

Xavier Simeon, riding the injured Tito Rabat's Avintia Ducati GP17, was 23rd, with his own replacement Christophe Ponsson ending the session last, 7.4s off the pace - missing the 107% cutoff by a full second.

Hafizh Syahrin (Tech 3) had a crash at Turn 10 and was 25th, only ahead of Ponsson.

FP1 results

1

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

20

1'32.608

 

2

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

20

1'32.709

0.101

3

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

24

1'32.739

0.131

4

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

19

1'32.807

0.199

5

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

21

1'32.923

0.315

6

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

19

1'33.193

0.585

7

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

21

1'33.209

0.601

8

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

20

1'33.241

0.633

9

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

21

1'33.255

0.647

10

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

18

1'33.304

0.696

11

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

18

1'33.322

0.714

12

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

22

1'33.404

0.796

13

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

22

1'33.406

0.798

14

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

20

1'33.607

0.999

15

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

20

1'33.615

1.007

16

51

 Michele Pirro 

Ducati

20

1'33.696

1.088

17

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

21

1'33.843

1.235

18

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

20

1'34.286

1.678

19

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

19

1'34.544

1.936

20

6

 Stefan Bradl 

Honda

20

1'34.584

1.976

21

44

 Pol Espargaro 

KTM

18

1'34.614

2.006

22

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

21

1'34.801

2.193

23

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

18

1'34.967

2.359

24

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

17

1'35.077

2.469

25

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

20

1'35.529

2.921

 

23

 Christophe Ponsson 

Ducati

22

1'40.038

7.430

