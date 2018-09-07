Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso heads Ducati 1-2 in FP2

motorsport.com

Marc Marquez, along with Rossi, ended FP1 outside of the top 10, and with rain potentially arriving in both FP2 and FP3, they were at risk of missing out on making Q2 automatically.

But conditions stayed dry during the 45-minute session, and it took Marquez two flying laps to beat Dovizioso's FP1 benchmark and lead with a 1m32.537s.

Only Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro set a comparable laptime for most of the session, but the Italian was also nearly half a second off the pace.

Marquez stayed on top until the final two minutes of the session when he was finally demoted by first Lorenzo and then the Spaniard's Ducati teammate Dovizioso.

Dovizioso ended the session with a 1m32.198s, with Lorenzo completing a Ducati 1-2.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was narrowly pushed into third by Lorenzo, with Maverick Vinales leading Yamaha's efforts in fourth.

Works Honda rider Marquez did not improve in the end and dropped as low as fifth ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati) and Alex Rins (Suzuki).

Like Marquez, Rossi also recovered to end the day within the top 10, but his place was in doubt until the dying stages as he was held up by Karel Abraham during one of his late laps.

But the local hero managed to improve to eighth ahead of his protege Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda) and Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco.

However Zarco, despite taking 10th, is not currently set to make it to Q2 automatically as Andrea Iannone's FP1 time puts the Suzuki rider eighth overall.

Iannone was only 16th in FP2 as he was one of three riders to crash at Turn 15, alongside Scott Redding and Takaaki Nakagami.

Hafizh Syahrin and Jack Miller suffered their second falls in as many sessions, their incidents occurring at Turn 8 and 16 respectively.

KTM's Pol Espargaro, returning from injury, languished down in 24th, only beating Syahrin (Tech 3) and MotoGP debutant Christophe Ponsson (Avintia Ducati), who cut his FP1 deficit by some one-and-a-half seconds and was 5.9s off the pace, putting himself within the 107% limit.

FP2 results

1

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

21

1'32.198

 

2

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

18

1'32.358

0.160

3

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

19

1'32.385

0.187

4

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

21

1'32.411

0.213

5

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

22

1'32.537

0.339

6

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

21

1'32.722

0.524

7

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

22

1'32.775

0.577

8

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

21

1'32.786

0.588

9

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

19

1'32.980

0.782

10

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

21

1'32.985

0.787

11

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

22

1'32.999

0.801

12

51

 Michele Pirro 

Ducati

17

1'33.005

0.807

13

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

22

1'33.183

0.985

14

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

18

1'33.193

0.995

15

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

19

1'33.274

1.076

16

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

19

1'33.423

1.225

17

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

16

1'33.517

1.319

18

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

21

1'33.654

1.456

19

6

 Stefan Bradl 

Honda

21

1'33.660

1.462

20

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

19

1'33.815

1.617

21

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

21

1'33.878

1.680

22

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

19

1'33.896

1.698

23

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

21

1'34.278

2.080

24

44

 Pol Espargaro 

KTM

18

1'34.461

2.263

25

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

16

1'34.539

2.341

26

23

 Christophe Ponsson 

Ducati

22

1'38.154

5.956

