Misano Moto3: Dalla Porta wins wild race, Bezzecchi crashes

motorsport.com

The race was decided within a five-man lead group, which was formed when five other riders just behind them were wiped out in a crash at the final turn.

The incident was caused by Jaume Masia losing control of his bike on the kerbs, highsiding and collecting Aron Canet, Enea Bastianini, Niccolo Bulega and Ayumu Sasaki.

Canet, who was hit by Bulega's bike, and Sasaki were both taken to the medical centre, the latter having an x-ray for his left wrist.

In the following few laps Bezzecchi and Dalla Porta traded the lead on a few occasions with Gresini duo Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio as well as Gabriel Rodrigo following closely.

But when Bezzecchi ran wide at Turn 8 and not only dropped behind Dalla Porta but Di Giannantonio as well, the two-way fight became a five-way one, the order constantly changing for the last 10 laps.

Bezzecchi was able to hold on to the lead for a few consecutive laps again, but the Prustel GP rider's race ended abruptly in a highside crash with just two laps remaining.

Martin made contact with Bezzecchi's bike and while he managed to continue, he lost enough momentum to drop behind Dalla Porta and Di Giannantonio as the final lap began.

Dalla Porta led throughout the whole lap before Di Giannantonio made his move on the final corner.

However his corner exit was compromised and Dalla Porta came back to win, with Martin also passing his teammate for second and coming within 0.058s of victory.

As a result of Bezzecchi's crash, Martin reclaimed the championship lead with a gap of eight points.

Rodrigo, after a couple of near crashes, settled for fourth with Jakub Kornfeil being best of the rest in fifth, 5.7s adrift.

Angel Nieto's Albert Arenas grabbed sixth ahead of Sky VR46's Dennis Foggia, who took the best result of his rookie season.

The top 10 was completed by Darryn Binder, and Italian duo Andrea Migno and Niccolo Antonelli.

Tatsuki Suzuki, John McPhee and Alonso Lopez also crashed out, while Philipp Oettl was forced to miss the race as he was declared unfit after a qualifying crash.

Race results

1

 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 

Honda

23

39'38.684

2

 Jorge Martin 

Honda

23

0.058

3

 Fabio Di Giannantonio 

Honda

23

0.122

4

 Gabriel Rodrigo 

KTM

23

0.822

5

 Jakub Kornfeil 

KTM

23

6.553

6

 Albert Arenas 

KTM

23

6.859

7

 Dennis Foggia 

KTM

23

7.315

8

 Darryn Binder 

KTM

23

7.380

9

 Andrea Migno 

KTM

23

8.608

10

 Niccolo Antonelli 

Honda

23

8.853

11

 Tony Arbolino 

Honda

23

10.408

12

 Adam Norrodin 

Honda

23

10.783

13

 Kaito Toba 

Honda

23

27.817

14

 Vicente Perez 

KTM

23

27.897

15

Kazuki Mazaki 

KTM

23

28.062

16

 Marcos Ramirez 

KTM

23

47.155

17

Stefano Nepa 

KTM

23

34.385

18

 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat 

Honda

23

47.510

19

Yari Montella 

Honda

23

47.577

20

 Kevin Zannoni 

TM Racing

22

1 Lap

 

 Marco Bezzecchi 

KTM

21

2 Laps

 

 Tatsuki Suzuki 

Honda

19

4 Laps

 

 John McPhee 

KTM

11

12 Laps

 

 Jaume Masia 

KTM

1

22 Laps

 

 Aron Canet 

Honda

1

22 Laps

 

 Ayumu Sasaki 

Honda

1

22 Laps

 

 Enea Bastianini 

Honda

1

22 Laps

 

 Nicolo Bulega 

KTM

1

22 Laps

 

Alonso Lopez 

Honda

1

22 Laps

