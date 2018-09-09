Misano Moto2: Bagnaia extends points lead with comfortable win

Starting from pole, Bagnaia outbraked Marcel Schrotter to lead into Turn 1, and quickly built a lead of a second.

Behind Bagnaia, Mattia Pasini moved into second and the duo both spent the first half of the race on their own, with Miguel Oliveira making an impressive comeback from ninth on the grid and running third as early as lap two.

Pasini maintained the gap at around a second for 10 laps before he started losing further ground, with Oliveira and Schrotter catching up to the Italtrans rider.

Both riders soon passed Pasini, but Bagnaia was out of reach as he led by nearly four seconds.

Bagnaia eventually took his sixth win of the season by 3.1s, extending his points lead to eight, while Oliveira held off a late charge from Schrotter.

Schrotter tried to steal second on the last lap with a desperate lunge at Turn 14, but Oliveira held on.

Pasini also came under pressure from Joan Mir, the duo trading places a couple of times, but the Italian kept fourth.

Lorenzo Baldassarri came from outside the top 10 to finish sixth, followed by Fabio Quartararo and Brad Binder.

Jorge Navarro had a strong first half of the race, climbing as high as fifth, but was soon ordered to drop a place due to track limits and he lost further positions to settle for ninth, ahead of Xavi Vierge.

Romano Fenati was black-flagged for irresponsible behaviour as he reached over to the brake lever of Stefano Manzi's bike in retaliation for a previous overtaking attempt from Manzi, which resulted in both riders running wide. Manzi later retired with a crash.

Jesko Raffin, who was denied a full-time Moto2 ride in 2018 due to a "lack of consistent good results", impressed in his return to the series by taking 15th despite having to start from the pitlane due to a mechanical issue.

Alex Marquez was tapped by Augusto Fernandez on the opening lap and fell, eventually only taking 18th.

British duo Danny Kent and Sam Lowes, as well as Tetsuta Nagashima also crashed, while Bagnaia's VR46 teammate Luca Marini retired with smoke coming out of the rear of his bike.

Race results

1

 Francesco Bagnaia 

Kalex

25

41'02.106

2

 Miguel Oliveira 

KTM

25

3.108

3

 Marcel Schrotter 

Kalex

25

4.094

4

 Mattia Pasini 

Kalex

25

6.320

5

 Joan Mir 

Kalex

25

6.728

6

 Lorenzo Baldassarri 

Kalex

25

9.470

7

 Fabio Quartararo 

Speed Up

25

12.068

8

 Brad Binder 

KTM

25

12.134

9

 Jorge Navarro 

Kalex

25

17.425

10

 Xavi Vierge 

Kalex

25

21.986

11

 Simone Corsi 

Kalex

25

24.701

12

 Remy Gardner 

Tech 3

25

25.582

13

 Dominique Aegerter 

KTM

25

25.760

14

 Andrea Locatelli 

Kalex

25

26.718

15

 Jesko Raffin 

Kalex

25

31.168

16

 Joe Roberts 

NTS

25

38.707

17

 Steven Odendaal 

NTS

25

39.432

18

 Alex Marquez 

Kalex

25

39.551

19

 Iker Lecuona 

KTM

25

40.436

20

 Bo Bendsneyder 

Tech 3

25

41.814

21

Niki Tuuli 

Kalex

25

48.043

22

 Khairul Idham Pawi 

Kalex

25

53.390

23

 Jules Danilo 

Kalex

25

1'05.605

24

 Federico Fuligni 

Kalex

25

1'16.602

25

Xavi Cardelus 

Kalex

25

1'31.250

 

 Augusto Fernandez 

Kalex

21

4 Laps

 

 Stefano Manzi 

Suter

18

7 Laps

 

 Tetsuta Nagashima 

Kalex

15

10 Laps

 

Sheridan Morais 

Kalex

13

12 Laps

 

 Sam Lowes 

KTM

11

14 Laps

 

 Luca Marini 

Kalex

9

16 Laps

 

 Danny Kent 

Speed Up

1

24 Laps

DSQ

 Romano Fenati 

Kalex

18

 

