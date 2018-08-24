Misano European F3: Mick Schumacher leads Prema top four on grid

Marcus Simmons
Autosport
Schumacher leads all-Prema top four on grid
Mick Schumacher claimed pole position for the opening race of the Formula 3 European Championship weekend at Misano.

Schumacher headed a Prema Powerteam 1-2-3-4 on the Italian squad's home ground, pipping Marcus Armstrong by 0.019 seconds, with Guan Yu Zhou 0.058s adrift of pole and Robert Shwartzman just 0.071s off the pace.

Most of the field used two full sets of Hankook tyres from their weekend allocation of three sets, with rain forecast from Saturday afternoon onwards.

But Prema boss Rene Rosin said that using two sets in Q1 - despite Q2 counting for two races - is a strategy the team has tried before.

"It was just to get the confidence with the first set, to get the time on the second," he said.

"We have used this strategy at previous races, and we continued with what was our plan.

"The time always comes on the second set anyway [hence it's not a problem having only one fresh set if Q2 is dry]."

Rosin also said that "Mick did a great job in qualifying", a discipline at which he struggled before his breakthrough pole last month at Spa.

The fastest driver not representing Prema, which has not carried out a private test at Misano for three years, was championship leader Dan Ticktum in fifth position.

The Red Bull junior topped the two-day pre-season official test at the Adriatic track, but could not better the leading Prema quartet this time, although his Motopark machine was within a tenth of pole.

Top Carlin driver was Jehan Daruvala in sixth, the Indian dropping from a mid-session provisional pole after everyone had completed their first runs.

A pair of Motopark drivers will line up on the fourth row, with recent form man Juri Vips pipping Jonathan Aberdein to seventh.

Ralf Aron's frustrations have carried over from Silverstone, the Estonian proving the odd man out of the Prema quintet as he took ninth, while Carlin's Sacha Fenestraz completed the top 10.

Enaam Ahmed beat Hitech GP team-mate Alex Palou to 11th, Palou dropping from second after the first runs.

Surprise Silverstone poleman Fabio Scherer only got out in the middle of the session when everyone started their second runs, and was 17th in his Motopark car.

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

1

Mick Schumacher

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m27.934s

-

2

Marcus Armstrong

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m27.953s

0.019s

3

Guan Yu Zhou

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m27.992s

0.058s

4

Robert Shwartzman

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m28.015s

0.081s

5

Dan Ticktum

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.020s

0.086s

6

Jehan Daruvala

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.067s

0.133s

7

Juri Vips

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.172s

0.238s

8

Jonathan Aberdein

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.177s

0.243s

9

Ralf Aron

PREMA Theodore Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m28.224s

0.290s

10

Sacha Fenestraz

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.254s

0.320s

11

Enaam Ahmed

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m28.257s

0.323s

12

Alex Palou

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m28.283s

0.349s

13

Ben Hingeley

Hitech Bullfrog GP

Dallara/Mercedes

1m28.288s

0.354s

14

Marino Sato

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.294s

0.360s

15

Sebastian Fernandez

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.351s

0.417s

16

Ferdinand Habsburg

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.513s

0.579s

17

Fabio Scherer

Motopark

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.597s

0.663s

18

Artem Petrov

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m28.620s

0.686s

19

Nikita Troitskiy

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m28.682s

0.748s

20

Sophia Florsch

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m28.987s

1.053s

21

Ameya Vaidyanathan

Carlin

Dallara/Volkswagen

1m29.423s

1.489s

22

Keyvan Andres

Van Amersfoort Racing

Dallara/Mercedes

1m29.519s

1.585s

