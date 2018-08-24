Misano European F3: Mick Schumacher leads Prema top four on grid
Mick Schumacher claimed pole position for the opening race of the Formula 3 European Championship weekend at Misano.
Schumacher headed a Prema Powerteam 1-2-3-4 on the Italian squad's home ground, pipping Marcus Armstrong by 0.019 seconds, with Guan Yu Zhou 0.058s adrift of pole and Robert Shwartzman just 0.071s off the pace.
Most of the field used two full sets of Hankook tyres from their weekend allocation of three sets, with rain forecast from Saturday afternoon onwards.
But Prema boss Rene Rosin said that using two sets in Q1 - despite Q2 counting for two races - is a strategy the team has tried before.
"It was just to get the confidence with the first set, to get the time on the second," he said.
"We have used this strategy at previous races, and we continued with what was our plan.
"The time always comes on the second set anyway [hence it's not a problem having only one fresh set if Q2 is dry]."
Rosin also said that "Mick did a great job in qualifying", a discipline at which he struggled before his breakthrough pole last month at Spa.
The fastest driver not representing Prema, which has not carried out a private test at Misano for three years, was championship leader Dan Ticktum in fifth position.
The Red Bull junior topped the two-day pre-season official test at the Adriatic track, but could not better the leading Prema quartet this time, although his Motopark machine was within a tenth of pole.
Top Carlin driver was Jehan Daruvala in sixth, the Indian dropping from a mid-session provisional pole after everyone had completed their first runs.
A pair of Motopark drivers will line up on the fourth row, with recent form man Juri Vips pipping Jonathan Aberdein to seventh.
Ralf Aron's frustrations have carried over from Silverstone, the Estonian proving the odd man out of the Prema quintet as he took ninth, while Carlin's Sacha Fenestraz completed the top 10.
Enaam Ahmed beat Hitech GP team-mate Alex Palou to 11th, Palou dropping from second after the first runs.
Surprise Silverstone poleman Fabio Scherer only got out in the middle of the session when everyone started their second runs, and was 17th in his Motopark car.
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
1
Mick Schumacher
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m27.934s
-
2
Marcus Armstrong
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m27.953s
0.019s
3
Guan Yu Zhou
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m27.992s
0.058s
4
Robert Shwartzman
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m28.015s
0.081s
5
Dan Ticktum
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.020s
0.086s
6
Jehan Daruvala
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.067s
0.133s
7
Juri Vips
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.172s
0.238s
8
Jonathan Aberdein
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.177s
0.243s
9
Ralf Aron
PREMA Theodore Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m28.224s
0.290s
10
Sacha Fenestraz
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.254s
0.320s
11
Enaam Ahmed
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m28.257s
0.323s
12
Alex Palou
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m28.283s
0.349s
13
Ben Hingeley
Hitech Bullfrog GP
Dallara/Mercedes
1m28.288s
0.354s
14
Marino Sato
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.294s
0.360s
15
Sebastian Fernandez
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.351s
0.417s
16
Ferdinand Habsburg
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.513s
0.579s
17
Fabio Scherer
Motopark
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.597s
0.663s
18
Artem Petrov
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m28.620s
0.686s
19
Nikita Troitskiy
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m28.682s
0.748s
20
Sophia Florsch
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m28.987s
1.053s
21
Ameya Vaidyanathan
Carlin
Dallara/Volkswagen
1m29.423s
1.489s
22
Keyvan Andres
Van Amersfoort Racing
Dallara/Mercedes
1m29.519s
1.585s