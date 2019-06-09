Misano DTM: Rast on pole again, trouble for Dovizioso

Tom Errington
motorsport.com

Dovizioso made a mistake on his first flying lap at the tight Turn 14 hairpin, locking up and drifting wide into the gravel before gently touching the barrier to cause a red flag.

After asking for assistance in reversing the WRT Audi out of the gravel, Dovizioso continued and rejoined the session when the green flag was waved. 

The early delay meant Rast did not repeat his Saturday strategy of setting a banker lap in the first runs in order to conserve tyres. 

Rast placed second after the first runs behind Audi stablemate Robin Frijns, with the provisional polesitter deciding against making a second run. 

The DTM championship leader then fired in a 1m25.384s lap in the final minutes of the session to jump ahead of Frijns by 0.070s. 

Audi again dominated the timesheets, this time by locking out the top five positions. 

Jonathan Aberdein secured third on the grid for the WRT Audi squad ahead of Nico Muller, while Pietro Fittipaldi took his best qualifying result by sealing fifth. 

Saturday race winner Marco Wittmann was the leading BMW in sixth place ahead of Loic Duval. 

BMW's Joel Eriksson retired with a technical problem in Saturday's race, but recovered to lead the times during the first runs before eventually settling for eighth. 

Philipp Eng was ninth ahead of Timo Glock, who set a late best lap after failing to see a competitive time during the first runs.

Dovizioso would eventually take 14th, lapping 1.3s off Rast's benchmark, placing behind Mike Rockenfeller and Bruno Spengler on the grid.

Jake Dennis was the lead R-Motorsport Aston Martin driver in 15th, placing ahead of Daniel Juncadella, Paul di Resta and Ferdinand Habsburg.

Qualifying results:

1

33

Germany
Germany

René Rast

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.384

2

4

Netherlands
Netherlands

Robin Frijns

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.454

0.070

3

27

South Africa
South Africa

Jonathan Aberdein

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.584

0.200

4

51

Switzerland
Switzerland

Nico Müller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.632

0.248

5

21

Brazil
Brazil

Pietro Fittipaldi

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.659

0.275

6

11

Germany
Germany

Marco Wittmann

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.764

0.380

7

28

France
France

Loic Duval

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.767

0.383

8

47

Sweden
Sweden

Joel Eriksson

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.803

0.419

9

25

Austria
Austria

Philipp Eng

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.805

0.421

10

16

Germany
Germany

Timo Glock

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.814

0.430

11

31

South Africa
South Africa

Sheldon Van Der Linde

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.981

0.597

12

99

Germany
Germany

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'26.005

0.621

13

7

Canada
Canada

Bruno Spengler

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'26.458

1.074

14

34

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Audi RS5 DTM

1'26.703

1.319

15

76

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dennis

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'26.831

1.447

16

23

Spain
Spain

Daniel Juncadella

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'27.009

1.625

17

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Paul di Resta

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'27.198

1.814

18

62

Austria
Austria

Ferdinand Habsburg

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'27.325

1.941

View full results

