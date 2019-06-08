Misano DTM: Rast leads Audi 1-2-3-4 in first qualifying

Tom Errington
motorsport.com

Rast set his best effort of a 1m25.294s on the first run during a frenzy of improvements but then opted to remain in the garage and not take part in the second runs. 

High tyre wear in the hot conditions at Misano informed that decision, as Hankook expects a one-stop race and all DTM drivers are allocated seven sets of slicks for the weekend.

DTM rookie Jonathan Aberdein put in his and WRT's best qualifying performance of 2019 by placing his customer Audi on the front row of the grid in second, 0.068s behind Rast.

Loic Duval and Robin Frijns then ensured Audi locked out the top four positions by taking third and fourth on the grid respectively. 

Sheldon van der Linde, who took his first pole position in the DTM at Zolder last time out, was the highest-placed BMW in fifth. Bruno Spengler took sixth ahead of championship leader and BMW stablemate Philipp Eng. 

Nico Muller, Mike Rockenfeller and Timo Glock were eighth, ninth and 10th and ensured no drivers inside the top 10 improved on their placings after the first runs. 

Pietro Fittipaldi, who is filling in for the unwell Jamie Green, was 11th-fastest, while Jake Dennis was the quickest driver from the R-Motorsport Aston Martin programme in 13th. 

Dani Juncadella had expressed fears on Friday that Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso could "worry" his Aston Martin team, but he qualified in front of the Audi driver in 14th.

Dovizioso still beat two of the Astons in 15th, and was 1.7s off the pace in the second WRT Audi.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann will start last in 18th after failing to set a lap during qualifying due to engine trouble.

Qualifying results:

1

33

Germany
Germany

René Rast

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.294

2

27

South Africa
South Africa

Jonathan Aberdein

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.362

0.068

3

28

France
France

Loic Duval

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.543

0.249

4

4

Netherlands
Netherlands

Robin Frijns

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.680

0.386

5

31

South Africa
South Africa

Sheldon Van Der Linde

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.840

0.546

6

7

Canada
Canada

Bruno Spengler

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.900

0.606

7

25

Austria
Austria

Philipp Eng

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'25.943

0.649

8

51

Switzerland
Switzerland

Nico Müller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'25.978

0.684

9

99

Germany
Germany

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'26.032

0.738

10

16

Germany
Germany

Timo Glock

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'26.153

0.859

11

21

Brazil
Brazil

Pietro Fittipaldi

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM

1'26.583

1.289

12

47

Sweden
Sweden

Joel Eriksson

BMW M4 Turbo DTM

1'26.832

1.538

13

76

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dennis

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'26.841

1.547

14

23

Spain
Spain

Daniel Juncadella

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'26.887

1.593

15

34

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Audi RS5 DTM

1'27.037

1.743

16

62

Austria
Austria

Ferdinand Habsburg

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'27.191

1.897

17

3

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Paul di Resta

Aston Martin Vantage DTM

1'27.772

2.478

View full results

