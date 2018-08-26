Misano DTM: Duval scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Like on Saturday, qualifying was again held in wet conditions, with the benchmark gradually lowered as the session went on.

It was Nico Muller setting the early pace of 1m49.764s, but Lucas Auer entered the 1m48s range a minute later, before Mortara reached the 1m47s, and subsequently the 1m46s, in the second half of qualifying.

The latter was a huge improvement from Mortara as he went six tenths faster than previous leader Duval, then lowering the benchmark by a further half a second.

Still, this was not enough for pole as Duval fought back, narrowly edging Mortara out with a 1m45.983s.

The Frenchman looked set to take first place as improvements were scarce during the last two minutes, but he improved one more time regardless, securing his maiden DTM pole with a gap of 0.320s.

Mortara claimed second ahead of fellow Mercedes driver Daniel Juncadella, who ended his session by crashing into the wall at Turn 2.

Audi pair Mike Rockenfeller and Rene Rast were fourth and fifth respectively, with Marco Wittmann leading BMW's efforts in sixth, 0.922s off the pace.

Nico Muller featured in the lead in the early stages but in the end had to settle for seventh.

Points leader Gary Paffett only took eighth but will still start two places ahead of title rival Paul di Resta, as the British duo sandwiched ninth-placed Timo Glock.

BMW wildcard Alex Zanardi was 19th, 4.4s off pole.

Qualifying results

1

 Loic Duval 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'45.766

 

2

 Edoardo Mortara 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

10

1'46.086

0.320

3

 Daniel Juncadella 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

9

1'46.496

0.730

4

 Mike Rockenfeller 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'46.545

0.779

5

 René Rast 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'46.635

0.869

6

 Marco Wittmann 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'46.688

0.922

7

 Nico Müller 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'46.762

0.996

8

 Gary Paffett 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'46.774

1.008

9

 Timo Glock 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'46.801

1.035

10

 Paul di Resta 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'46.926

1.160

11

 Pascal Wehrlein 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'47.103

1.337

12

 Joel Eriksson 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'47.302

1.536

13

 Lucas Auer 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'47.313

1.547

14

 Augusto Farfus 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'47.442

1.676

15

 Robin Frijns 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'47.802

2.036

16

 Philipp Eng 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'47.886

2.120

17

 Jamie Green 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'48.266

2.500

18

 Bruno Spengler 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'48.315

2.549

19

Alessandro Zanardi 

BMW M4 DTM

10

1'50.207

4.441

What to Read Next