Misano DTM: Di Resta dominates wet qualifying

David Gruz
motorsport.com

The session was held under wet conditions, the top time constantly falling during the session with Rene Rast taking the early lead with a 1m50.579s - but the pole time eventually ended up over three seconds faster.

It was Rast who spent most of the time in the lead, and he was also first with six minutes on the clock when he went three tenths faster than Lucas Auer.

But he was then demoted by di Resta with a 1m47.382s and Rast's subsequent improvement fell 0.039s short.

Edoardo Mortara came even closer, only 0.002s behind the Scotsman as the chequered flag fell, only for di Resta to go half a second quicker and end up topping the session with a 1m46.854s.

Mortara completed a Mercedes 1-2 as Audi man Rast ended up third.

Gary Paffett was fourth, losing three points of his points lead over Mercedes stablemate di Resta, the gap shrinking to 26 points.

Timo Glock was the top BMW driver in fifth while Auer brought a fourth Mercedes into the top six.

He beat Mike Rockenfeller (Audi) by 0.006s, as the top 10 was completed by Pascal Wehrlein (Mercedes), Augusto Farfus (BMW) and Daniel Juncadella (Mercedes).

BMW's top man in the standings Marco Wittmann was only 15th, while the manufacturer's wildcard Alex Zanardi rounded out the order in 19th.

He was 3.7s slower than di Resta but only nine tenths behind 18th-placed Philipp Eng, who started his session with an off-track excursion at Turn 5.

Qualifying results

1

 Paul di Resta 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'46.826

 

2

 Edoardo Mortara 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

10

1'47.295

0.469

3

 René Rast 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'47.401

0.575

4

 Gary Paffett 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'47.434

0.608

5

 Timo Glock 

BMW M4 DTM

9

1'47.569

0.743

6

 Lucas Auer 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'47.597

0.771

7

 Mike Rockenfeller 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'47.603

0.777

8

 Pascal Wehrlein 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'47.645

0.819

9

 Augusto Farfus 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'47.654

0.828

10

 Daniel Juncadella 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'47.769

0.943

11

 Nico Müller 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'47.850

1.024

12

 Robin Frijns 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'48.115

1.289

13

 Bruno Spengler 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'48.303

1.477

14

 Loic Duval 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'48.505

1.679

15

 Marco Wittmann 

BMW M4 DTM

10

1'48.550

1.724

16

 Joel Eriksson 

BMW M4 DTM

11

1'48.674

1.848

17

 Jamie Green 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'49.383

2.557

18

 Philipp Eng 

BMW M4 DTM

10

1'49.631

2.805

19

Alessandro Zanardi 

BMW M4 DTM

10

1'50.571

3.745

