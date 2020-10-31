Mirzapur season 2 creators issue apology to writer Surender Mohan Pathak for 'misrepresenting' his novel

Mirzapur season 2 has been at the centre of attention ever since its release as it had to fill in the shoes of the highly popular first installment. However, a recent grievance has led the makers to issue an apology to an author.

Popular Hindi writer Surender Mohan Pathak had claimed that Mirzapur creators had misinterpreted his 2010 novel Dhabba while portraying it in a small scene in the show. Writer and director of Mirzapur 2, Puneet Krishna, has whole-heartedly apologised for "inadvertently hurting" the sentiments of the 81-year-old writer with their depiction of his work.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pathak had said that the character played by actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the show can be seen reading from his book Dhabba in the third episode of the series. Soon, a voiceover "reads out a sequence that appears to be an excerpt from the book. It is explicitly sexual and doesn't exist in the novel."

He implored that as he has been writing pulp fiction for nearly 60 years with success he has never relied on sex or violence as the "hooks" for his books. "People will see this and think that this is my life's work. This just seems to be mal-intentioned," Pathak told the portal.

The author had asked for an explanation and an apology from the makers, failing which he would take legal action.

However, the creators of Mirzapur 2 soon admitted their mistake and posted an official statement on the Twitter handle of Excel Entertainment.

The post signed by Puneet Krishna said that the voiceover was completely unrelated to the book cover shown in the scene and the production house understands the implication. They concluded the note by saying that to rectify the situation, as discussed with the author, they will be blurring the "book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks."

Read the statement below

Mirzapur season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also See: As Mirzapur 2 drops on Amazon Prime Video India, here's a recap of Season 1

Mirzapur Season 2 review: The big bad world gets more immersive, with actors deeply entrenched in their parts

Mirzapur season 2 leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram hours after premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.