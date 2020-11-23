Amazon's bestselling light therapy lamp is 57 percent off, just for today

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Save 57 percent on this lamp, today only! (Photo: Amazon)

Winter can be a tough time of year for just about everyone thanks to its shorter days and dreary weather. But some people struggle with a mental health condition called seasonal affective disorder (SAD) that strikes when the seasons change. People with SAD can suffer from low mood, anxiety and feelings of helplessness, among other things, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Luckily, there is treatment and it’s remarkably accessible. It’s a light therapy lamp to help mimic sunlight. And, today only, Amazon’s bestselling Miroco light therapy lamp is on mega-sale for $26 (was $60).

The lamp delivers bright light at up the recommended 10,000 lux to mimic a daily boost of sunshine. It’s also UV-free, making it safe for your skin and eyes.

Get your daily dose of light with this lamp. (Photo: Amazon)

Three modes let you choose the level of brightness that’s right for you—just touch a button and you’re good to go. A built-in timer also lets you pick whether you want a dosage ranging from 10 to 60 minutes. Change your mind on length of time? You can easily cancel the timer by pressing any button.

Miroco’s lamp easily props up on your desk or tabletop, so you can swathe yourself in sunlight when you’re working or watching TV. But it can also provide light on the go thanks to its compact size. Just fold up the bracket, slip it into your bag and pull it out when the time is right.

People love this lamp—it has more than 8,000 five-star reviews!

“I have mine at work since I do not have offices with windows and I absolutely love it. I think it makes my overall mood better,” one happy customer wrote. “I have been using it for about three weeks and have noticed a difference in my mood for the better,” another said.

People also say the lamp is durable. “Upon watching it tumble from my hands and down three flights of stairs to a tiled landing on its second day with me, I decided this was a good one. Still worked,” a five-star reviewer wrote. “Three flights of stairs. Tiled landing. Tumble. Didn't even result in a chip of plastic getting knocked loose only to rattle forevermore on the inside (you know what I'm talking about).”

Story continues

If you struggle with the winter blues and have been interested in light therapy, this is definitely worth looking into—especially for just $26.

Shop it: Miroco Light Therapy Lamp, $26 (was $60), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

