Miriam Margolyes Says Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Deliberately’ Farted in Her Face on 1999 Film Set

Arnold Schwarzenegger “deliberately” farted in the face of fellow actor Miriam Margolyes on set during production for the 1999 film “End of Days,” Margolyes revealed in the “I’ve Got News For You” podcast.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face,” the “Harry Potter” actor said of Schwarzenegger. “Now, I fart, of course, I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

After working with him on the supernatural action movie, Margolyes said that she “[doesn’t] care for him at all, noting that he is “a bit too full of himself” and a Republican.

When the podcast, which discussed Margolyes’ role in “Australia Unmasked,” asked her about a celebrity she did not enjoy meeting, the actor, fondly known for playing Professor Sprout in “Harry Potter,” recalled “the wrestler, you know, from Austria,” before the podcast host offered Schwarzenegger and Margolyes confirmed it.

“He’s a bit too full of himself and I don’t care for him at all,” Margolyes noted.

As for the gas incident, thankfully it wasn’t on film, but occurred when Margolyes, who played Satan’s sister, was being killed by Schwarzenegger’s character, an ex-cop hunting for Satan.

“He had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted,” Margolyes said. “I haven’t forgiven him for it,” she concluded.

Prior to discussing her interaction with Schwarzenegger, Margolyes discussed nudist camps and revealed that her favorite swear word is “c—.”

Schwarzenegger did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

