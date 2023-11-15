Miriam Margolyes reveals why she turned down Strictly and I’m A Celebrity

Miriam Margolyes gave a typically blunt response when asked why she wouldn’t do Strictly or I’m A Celebrity (BBC/So Television/PA Media/Isabel Infantes)

Miriam Margolyes has said that no amount of money would convince her to take part in Strictly Come Dancing or I'm A Celebrity.

The Harry Potter and Call The Midwife actress, 82, who is known for being outspoken and having no filter when she speaks, seems to be a regular fixture of television screens these days and is a fan favourite on programmes such as The Graham Norton Show and This Morning.

However, Margolyes has revealed that she turned down the chance to appear on Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity, branding TV bosses “f*****g nuts” for even suggesting it.

Appearing on Waitrose’s Dish podcast to promote her new book Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life, the Oxford-born star had no problem admitted that the driving force for the tell-all memoir was the fact that “they offered me a lot of money”.

“That’s true, that’s absolutely true,” she told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett. “When you’re old and you know that your earning potential is diminishing, you’ve got to get the money while you can.”

Miriam Margolyes branded TV bosses ‘f*****g’ nuts for even approaching her (BBC / Southern Pictures / Ela Furdas)

However, she “won’t do that, what do you call it? The dancing thing”.

Grimshaw asked if she meant Strictly, with Hartnett questioning if she had been asked to appear on it multiple times.

“Yeah, they must have been f***ing nuts,” Margolyes replied, swiftly adding I’m A Celebrity to her list of things she would never do.

“And they asked me to go in the jungle."

“Was that a hard no?” asked Grimshaw.

To which she cuttingly replied: “I’ve got class, love. I’m not doing that.”