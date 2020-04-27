Miriam Margolyes opens up about self-isolating without partner of 52 years

Miriam Margolyes during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

Miriam Margolyes has discussed self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown without partner of 52 years Heather during a colourful chat on This Morning with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Talking live from her home in South London on today’s (27 April) show, the actress discussed life in lockdown and agreeing with Boris Johnson.

Though the chat included many light-hearted moments, Miriam offered sage words of wisdom while discussing partner Heather.

When asked if she’d have liked to self-isolate with her, the 78-year-old said: “I would’ve loved that actually. I don’t know whether she would because she’s an introvert. So she likes to be quiet and get on with her work, she’s writing a book about Indonesia.

“I’m not afraid of it and I think we really will try to be together from now on, because that’s what life is about, loving someone. I was lucky enough to find someone who was prepared to love me, I’m not that loveable - I’m smelly and noisy and all that sort of thing.

Mirian Margolyes on This Morning, ITV

“But she loves me and I want to be with her for the rest of my life, that’s all I want.”

The star admitted she is struggling with lockdown and the lack of interaction, but says she is using technology to stay in touch with people, describing herself as “a Zoomer”.

She said: “I’m an extrovert. I need people… I miss hugs so much, it’s quite difficult actually because I can’t hug myself, I’m too fat to get round myself but it’s what we miss and I do Zoom with my partner… I’m a Zoomer.”

Discussing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work today after recovering from COVID-19, the actress said: “It’s the only time I ever thought that I would agree with Mr. Johnson, but I do and we’ve all just got to stick it.

“I actually don’t give a stuff about the economy, I want people to survive. So I think Boris Johnson is completely right about that. He’s not right about anything else, but he is right about that.”

The appearance went down a storm on Twitter, with Margolyes name trending with fans taking to the platform to show their appreciation.

One said: “Could listen to Miriam Margolyes all day long.”

Another fan tweeted: “I think the nation would be much more greatly entertained, enriched and uplifted by a Miriam Margolyes guide to surviving lockdown, rather than Gemma Collins or any of these other vacuous non-entities the TV seem to keep foisting on us.”

