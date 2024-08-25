Miretti joins Genoa on loan

Fabio Miretti will spend the 2024/2025 season at Genoa, joining the Ligurian side on a season-long loan without an option to buy, until 30 June 2025.

Bianconero since the age of eight, Miretti stood out as one of the most promising players in the youth academy. Having started out in the youngest age categories, he took his talents with him to the Under-17 side in the 2019/2020 season with 15 goals in 17 appearances, before being promoted to the Under-19 side and then onto the Next Gen team, where he wore the captain’s armband.

Fabio made his Juventus debut in December 2021 in the Champions League, before going on to make his Serie A debut three months later. Since joining the first team at just 18 years of age, he has become a regular for the senior side, making 75 appearances and scoring twice, the first of which occurred last season against Fiorentina.

Now he’ll add to his experience in Liguria.

Good luck, Fabio!

Fabio Miretti | The Best