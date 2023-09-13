Mirelle Ortega redesigns Yahoo logo for Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, Yahoo commissioned Mirelle Ortega to re-imagine the Yahoo logo. Ortega is a Mexican artist and writer for kidlit and animation based in Los Angeles, California.

“I think it’s a great time to celebrate, showcase and connect with the Hispanic/Latinx/Latine community” said Ortega when asked what celebrating the holiday means to her personally. “I think it’s a great way to amplify the voices of the community, and let us tell our stories authentically.”

Showcasing both her artistic style AND the spirit of Hispanic/Latinx/Latine communities in her design, Ortega’s art is truly original and alive with color. “To represent my style, I wanted to make something really colorful and playful with a lot of simple shapes. To represent the communities, I was really trying to think of something all Hispanic/Latinx/Latine countries have in common that I wanted to celebrate, and the first thing that came to mind was the people (¡Mi gente!)!”

Latinx & Hispanic heritage art by Mirelle Ortega

“We are such a vibrant and diverse community that has such a joyous outlook in life and such a strong sense of community, and that’s what I wanted to portray. I hope they really feel the joy of it, and like they just walked into a really fun party.”

You can find more of the artist’s work at www.mirelleortega.com

