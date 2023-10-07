Miranda McKeon Gives Herself a Lupron Injection 'in the Middle of a Pregame' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"I filmed a very realistic *post-having-cancer* moment in my life for you guys," explained McKeon in the caption of her recent social media post

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Miranda McKeon

Miranda McKeon is using her experiences to help others.

Although the Anne with an E alum, 21, was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 19 and finished treatment a month after turning 20 in February 2022, she recently shared a new update on her health through a video on Instagram.

Related: Actress Miranda McKeon Opens Up About How Her Battle with Breast Cancer Has Empowered Her

In the video, McKeon explained to her followers that she was getting ready to inject herself with Lupron. According to Breastcancer.org, lupron is typically used "to reduce the risk of early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer coming back in premenopausal women after surgery and other treatments."

The website explains that it works by shutting down the ovaries and stopping them from producing estrogen to help prevent the "growth of hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer."

"I thought to kick of breast cancer awareness month by doing this together," said McKeon in the video as she was getting ready for a party. She then advised her followers to stop watching if they have a fear of needles and said, "This is the needle that I inject into my thigh every month for the next five years."

McKeon went further into her treatment by sharing that she is also taking "a pill for 10 years," has breast implants, and was wearing a "newly fresh Bob from chemo regrowth."

Miranda McKeon/instagram Miranda McKeon

"I deal with tightness and limited range of mobility on my right side because of the 25 rounds of radiation that I went through, and my life has been altered for forever," she continued.

Related: Miranda McKeon, 20, Marks 1 Year Since Finding a Breast Cancer Lump: 'Something Was Wrong'

Story continues

The actress explained that she was getting candid about the process in order for young women to become "more aware that they have power to take control over their health." She advised those watching to do self-breast examinations from a young age and to get familiar with what their "body feels like."

"I found my lump myself, and it ultimately saved my life," she continued. "I do not want another young woman to have to go through what I went through."

McKeon added in the caption of the post that she will be using Breast Cancer Awareness Month as an opportunity to speak more about her experience with breast cancer through YouTube videos, more Instagram posts, and "delving into a private journal practice."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I’ve taken a little break from all the deep thoughts and feelings and let my heart be light for a while," she wrote. "However I know I still have a lot of healing to do and am finding ways to let my experience take up space in my life that isn’t triggering, traumatizing, or tiring. It’s a tough balance."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.