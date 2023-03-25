Miranda Lambert's St. Patrick's Day Post with Her Husband Causes a Stir Online

Barbie and Ken better watch out because there's another picture-perfect couple in town.

Following the St. Patrick's Day weekend, Miranda Lambert took fans on a trip down memory lane after posting a throwback photo with husband Brendan McLoughlin. The two were all smiles as they posed for a selfie before enjoying a pint of Guinness to celebrate the holiday.

Miranda wrote, "This time last year we were celebrating St. Paddy’s day @theadaremanor in Ireland. The best trip! Can't wait to go back. Cheers y’all from the McLoughlin’s 💚🍀"

The two toured Dublin in 2022, making it easy to celebrate the green-filled holiday. No matter the day of the year, we're sure Miranda would agree that Brendan, who is of Irish descent, is her lucky charm.

Adoring fans bombarded Miranda's comment section with messages like:

"What a cute and happy duo! 💚☘️"

"You two always look so happy, cheers!! 🍀🍻"

"My favorite couple!"

"You were Irish that day 😂 cuties 🍀"

Miranda's throwback photo was from a time that the "Actin' Up" singer went international as she headlined the C2C: Country to Country Festival.

Although, just a year ago, fans are already begging for Miranda to return to Europe and the UK. And, we hate to be the bearers of bad news, but it's going to be a while before the "Tequila Does" singer makes a trip across the pond as she's embarking on another leg of her Las Vegas residency starting March 25 until the end of the year.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to this year's CMT Awards as the 38-year-old singer is nominated for Female Video of the Year for "Actin' Up." Fingers crossed that Miranda can add yet another award to her long list of accomplishments!

