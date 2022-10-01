Miranda Lambert Shuts Down the Vegas Stage in a Bedazzled Mini Skirt and Fishnets

The moment Miranda Lambert fans have been waiting for is finally here, y'all!

The country starlet has touched down in Las Vegas and her residency looks like it's about to give Sin City a run for its money. With her first show going off without a hitch on September 23, fans are already dubbing this era in Miranda's career "LEGENDARY."

Of course her absolute killer vocals are taking center stage, but there's something else that we think deserves some major commotion. One second while we frame this truly iconic picture:

Photo credit: John Shearer - Getty Images

Photo credit: John Shearer - Getty Images

Photo credit: John Shearer - Getty Images

The "Tequila Does" singer took to the stage in a matching set that's easily one of our favorite looks yet. Miranda stunned in a blue Western top with fringe and matching mini skirt (both bedazzled because DUH!). She finished off the fit with sparkling ankle boots and sequin fish nets because it just wouldn't be a Miranda outfit without some Western-inspired sparkle.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miranda gave fans a heads-up about what to expect for her Velvet Rodeo residency. She said, "It’s kind of like the style I’ve been doing lately, just country-western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that." Check, check and check! ☑️

Judging from her first night recap, she was spot on with her description. There's even a point during the show where her jacket has its own pyrotechnics system. Instead of classic fringe, it's literally spewing sparks from her arms as the "Palomino" singer twirls around on stage.

She captioned the video by writing, "Here we go y’all! Velvet Rodeo Residency Las Vegas! Giddy up!"

Fans quickly ran to the comments of Miranda's video to leave messages like:

"How EPIC!!!!!🔥"

"THE JACKET 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍"

"What a badass!!!"

"The QUEEN has arrived! 👑🍾"

"LEGENDARY!!!🔥🔥🔥❤️"

With shows throughout the remainder of the year and a schedule that picks back up in March 2023, fans are in for a treat they don't want to miss. After all, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!

