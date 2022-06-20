Miranda Lambert Shut Down 'The Tonight Show' in a Stunning Mini Skirt



Miranda Lambert has been pulling out all the stops lately — especially when it comes to her fashion. The Gunpowder & Lead singer started off the year in lovely (and sparkly!) jumpsuit and most recently stunned on the Time 100 red carpet with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. But there's another appearance that we just can't forget.

Last week, Miranda performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and looked absolutely beautiful in a custom top and mini skirt from Aubrey Hyde and FT. LONESOME. The black set featured horses, horse shoes, clouds, and stars all outlined in rhinestones.

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

Photo credit: NBC - Getty Images

Miranda sang her hit single Actin' Up from her new album Palomino. When she posted a clip on Instagram, fans quickly rushed to the comments to praise her vocals and her look.

"You look and sound great," one person commented. "Hair and makeup are 🔥 and obvi the song is also 🔥," said another. "A real life legend," someone else exclaimed.

Miranda has had an incredible year so far. Not only has Palomino hit #2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums list, but she also scored a spot on the 2022 TIME100 list of most influential people. “It’s a huge honor. It’s a huge deal to me. I was actually shocked, but I’m so thankful to be a part of this and know all the work I’ve done over the last 20 years in this industry has gotten me here, and I am doing some change for good,” Lambert told TIME about the honor.

