Miranda Lambert Shares Stunning New Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary



Happy anniversary, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin! The happy duo celebrated four years of marriage together, but it's the fans who got the gift: all-new romantic photos of the couple.

Miranda and Brendan met back in 2018 on the set of Good Morning America. Brendan, a New York City police officer at the time, was working security for the show where Miranda was performing with her band, The Pistol Annies. Miranda's bandmates saw Brendan and invited him to a concert, and the two hit it off. They later married in 2019 in a secret ceremony. Four years later, they're sharing loved-up pics with their fans.

To celebrate their big day, Miranda posted photos from their beach vacation. In the pics, she's wearing pink cutoffs and a bikini top, and Brendan has on a flamingo tank top (until the last two shirtless photos!). Miranda included the cheeky caption, "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕 Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠"

Fans took to the comments section to share their congratulations and express their gratitude.

"Y’all are hot! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️"

"I love that you showed off his muscles! Gotta be proud of a good man and show him off!"

"Happy Anniversary to you two cuties!! 💗🥰"

"You look so good in love!"

"Those smiles say a lot. Happy anniversary!"

"He is one lucky guy"

After what looks like a relaxing winter, things will get busy again soon. Miranda will head back to Las Vegas to continue her residency, Velvet Rodeo, in March. The "Actin' Up" singer also has a cookbook coming out in April (go ahead and preorder it now!), and she teased new music with Jelly Roll. We have a feeling 2023 will be a big year for Miranda!

