Miranda Lambert shames two fans for taking selfies. Then TikTok users have their say

TikTok is rallying behind two fans who were publicly shamed by country singer Miranda Lambert during her July 15 concert in Las Vegas.

The “Automatic” singer halted her concert mid-song after she saw two young women taking selfies in the crowd.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

A video of her behavior was caught on camera by TikTok creator @redneckinvegas with the caption “Miranda said its My Show…”

Fans were not at thrilled with the singer’s actions and had the backs of the two girls.

“Imagine it was their favorite song and they were taking a video and we’re excited…” one person said.

“I love Miranda but what?!” another exclaimed.

“Who else heard the people in the background leave and say ‘you don’t do that to fans, let’s go,’” someone pointed out.

“Wow. my daughter and I attend concerts together and always take selfie to commemorate the occasion,” one person commented.

“Is she going to call people out for going to the bathroom too? That was so uncalled for…if I paid…I will take as many pics as I want,” another said.

“Diva energy,” someone noted.

Folks on Twitter had the same reaction when the video went viral after it was posted by @PopCrave.

There was no need to call those girls out like that. They paid their money to get in as long as they're not hurting anyone, let them do what they want. — Versais (@Versais_) July 17, 2023

Now you can’t take pictures at concerts?



These people need to get off their high horse — Bit Loud (@Bit_Loud) July 17, 2023

Girl then continue singing your country music and stop worrying about them —| barbie world (@hohpovhoe) July 17, 2023

There were a few who agreed with Lambert’s actions.

As she should! — Mandi (@xMandiMusicLove) July 17, 2023

I would’ve done the same thing. You pay all that money to see the singer, but here you are looking at your phone. — Shawn Cyrus (@realshawncyrus) July 17, 2023

Lambert is in Vegas through 2023 for “Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood,” Billboard reported.

